« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1435 1436 1437 1438 1439 [1440]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1662476 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,678
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57560 on: Yesterday at 01:51:21 AM »
Quote from: bryanod on Yesterday at 01:27:07 AM
This game is hugely entertaining,
When the Cards scored, I thought '1m20 is way too much time for Russell Wilson'.
Now I think 45 secs is way too much time for Kyler Murray.

DK Metcalf is the T1000.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57561 on: Yesterday at 01:52:43 AM »
just WOW, Wilson has the best moon ball in the game, and Lockett is a top 5 WR for deep field threat and yet everyone focusses on Metcalfe; poor D from the Cards AGAIN though
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57562 on: Yesterday at 01:55:59 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 01:52:43 AM
just WOW, Wilson has the best moon ball in the game, and Lockett is a top 5 WR for deep field threat and yet everyone focusses on Metcalfe; poor D from the Cards AGAIN though

Not sure you're stopping that, not without leaving yourself open underneath
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57563 on: Yesterday at 02:22:45 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 01:55:59 AM
Not sure you're stopping that, not without leaving yourself open underneath

Agreed - what I mean is whenever people talk about the Seahawks, they talk about DK and how quick he is - and yet Lockett keeps balling like that and is underrated.  At half time - Wilson's QBR is 114; Kyler's is 142 - just some terrible, terrible play calling and awful awful run defence the difference between the sides
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,678
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57564 on: Yesterday at 02:47:44 AM »
https://twitter.com/JeffEisenband/status/1320535913806598145?s=19

Kyler Murray saw DeAndre Hopkins in man coverage and laughed out loud.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57565 on: Yesterday at 03:01:30 AM »
That was just awful from Wilson - 2 poor interceptions today, despite his WRs having caught EVERYTHING that has gone close to them (unlike Cards, who have made 2-3 REALLY bad drops).  He has had all day today to throw - before this drive a stat went up showing he had dropped back 20 times - he had not taken a single sack, only bit hit 3 times, and only huried 6 more - so less than 50% of the time has he been under any sort of pressure AT ALL.  And as I type, Kyler throws an equally bad , possibly WORST interception.   Wilson's  running has been the difference today - Kyler down to a QBR or 112; Wilson down to 88
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57566 on: Yesterday at 03:29:24 AM »
That was some really poor play calling there by the Cards; just some poor discpline from the Hawks has kept them alive; also some serious case of dropsy handsy again by the Cards
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,297
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57567 on: Yesterday at 04:13:00 AM »
Most exciting SNF for a while.  Great game, great entertainment.

Fantastic win for the Cards.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57568 on: Yesterday at 04:32:58 AM »
K1 has arrived.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57569 on: Yesterday at 08:47:11 AM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:32:58 AM
K1 has arrived.

That took a while. Is that because of his short stride?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57570 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 25, 2020, 11:34:33 PM
Butker has missed 5 PATs this season - that is awful.  But AFC looks done and dusted as far as the playoffs are concerned - or very nearly:
 

Daft thing is Butker's PAT misses haven't cost the Chiefs yet, but come playoffs you can't afford to miss PATs especially if it's a close game.

Cowboys go from worse to ridiculous, fancy losing to Football Team. ;D

 
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,693
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57571 on: Yesterday at 09:49:28 AM »
Kyler for MVP!
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57572 on: Yesterday at 02:09:15 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:13:46 AM

Cowboys go from worse to ridiculous, fancy losing to Football Team. ;D
 

The worst thing is that Jerry never knee-jerks, so expect nothing to change for another 8 seasons.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57573 on: Yesterday at 03:05:53 PM »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 02:09:15 PM
The worst thing is that Jerry never knee-jerks, so expect nothing to change for another 8 seasons.

Yep as the circus that is Jerry Jones ego won't let the Cowboys hire a top head coach, Bill Parcells was the last decent HC Jones appointed but Jones then ran him out of town because Parcells was taking too much credit for Jones liking.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57574 on: Yesterday at 04:14:59 PM »
OBJ's season is done has a torn ACL
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,653
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57575 on: Yesterday at 04:20:50 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:14:59 PM
OBJ's season is done has a torn ACL

He's really quite prone to injuries.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57576 on: Yesterday at 06:03:58 PM »
Shame the Jets aren't playing the Cowboys this season, that would be the toilet bowl. ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,929
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57577 on: Yesterday at 06:07:29 PM »
Oh how is Jon Bostic not getting a suspension for that hit on Dalton?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57578 on: Today at 11:00:00 AM »
Rams beating Bears just shows how strong NFC West are - before yday, there was a good argument to be made re: the Rams' 4-2 being down to their easy start (all 4 of their wins had come against the NFC East; with losing heavily to a hit and miss 9ers, and losing closely to a decent, but not great, Bills team) - they do have marginally the hardest remaining fixture list of any of the NFC West remaining because of this, having only played the 9ers so far, but last night's win will give them confidence.

Equally, on the Bears side, they have an average to good offense, and rely to heavily on their D - they've benefited from an easy schedule so far, with 5 of their wins coming against the Lions, Giants, Falcons (largely due to them choking, AGAIN) and Panthers; they've only played 3 teams who are better than 0.500 (Rams, Bucs, Colts) and lost 2 of them, and only narrowly beat the Bucs.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,653
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57579 on: Today at 11:03:46 AM »
calling the bears offense "average to good" seems generous.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1435 1436 1437 1438 1439 [1440]   Go Up
« previous next »
 