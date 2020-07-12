Rams beating Bears just shows how strong NFC West are - before yday, there was a good argument to be made re: the Rams' 4-2 being down to their easy start (all 4 of their wins had come against the NFC East; with losing heavily to a hit and miss 9ers, and losing closely to a decent, but not great, Bills team) - they do have marginally the hardest remaining fixture list of any of the NFC West remaining because of this, having only played the 9ers so far, but last night's win will give them confidence.
Equally, on the Bears side, they have an average to good offense, and rely to heavily on their D - they've benefited from an easy schedule so far, with 5 of their wins coming against the Lions, Giants, Falcons (largely due to them choking, AGAIN) and Panthers; they've only played 3 teams who are better than 0.500 (Rams, Bucs, Colts) and lost 2 of them, and only narrowly beat the Bucs.