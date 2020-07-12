« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1661620 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57560 on: Today at 01:51:21 AM »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 01:27:07 AM
This game is hugely entertaining,
When the Cards scored, I thought '1m20 is way too much time for Russell Wilson'.
Now I think 45 secs is way too much time for Kyler Murray.

DK Metcalf is the T1000.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57561 on: Today at 01:52:43 AM »
just WOW, Wilson has the best moon ball in the game, and Lockett is a top 5 WR for deep field threat and yet everyone focusses on Metcalfe; poor D from the Cards AGAIN though
Online Something Worse

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57562 on: Today at 01:55:59 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:52:43 AM
just WOW, Wilson has the best moon ball in the game, and Lockett is a top 5 WR for deep field threat and yet everyone focusses on Metcalfe; poor D from the Cards AGAIN though

Not sure you're stopping that, not without leaving yourself open underneath
Online Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57563 on: Today at 02:22:45 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:55:59 AM
Not sure you're stopping that, not without leaving yourself open underneath

Agreed - what I mean is whenever people talk about the Seahawks, they talk about DK and how quick he is - and yet Lockett keeps balling like that and is underrated.  At half time - Wilson's QBR is 114; Kyler's is 142 - just some terrible, terrible play calling and awful awful run defence the difference between the sides
Offline Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57564 on: Today at 02:47:44 AM »
https://twitter.com/JeffEisenband/status/1320535913806598145?s=19

Kyler Murray saw DeAndre Hopkins in man coverage and laughed out loud.
Online Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57565 on: Today at 03:01:30 AM »
That was just awful from Wilson - 2 poor interceptions today, despite his WRs having caught EVERYTHING that has gone close to them (unlike Cards, who have made 2-3 REALLY bad drops).  He has had all day today to throw - before this drive a stat went up showing he had dropped back 20 times - he had not taken a single sack, only bit hit 3 times, and only huried 6 more - so less than 50% of the time has he been under any sort of pressure AT ALL.  And as I type, Kyler throws an equally bad , possibly WORST interception.   Wilson's  running has been the difference today - Kyler down to a QBR or 112; Wilson down to 88
Online Scottymuser

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57566 on: Today at 03:29:24 AM »
That was some really poor play calling there by the Cards; just some poor discpline from the Hawks has kept them alive; also some serious case of dropsy handsy again by the Cards
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57567 on: Today at 04:13:00 AM »
Most exciting SNF for a while.  Great game, great entertainment.

Fantastic win for the Cards.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57568 on: Today at 04:32:58 AM »
K1 has arrived.
