That was just awful from Wilson - 2 poor interceptions today, despite his WRs having caught EVERYTHING that has gone close to them (unlike Cards, who have made 2-3 REALLY bad drops). He has had all day today to throw - before this drive a stat went up showing he had dropped back 20 times - he had not taken a single sack, only bit hit 3 times, and only huried 6 more - so less than 50% of the time has he been under any sort of pressure AT ALL. And as I type, Kyler throws an equally bad , possibly WORST interception. Wilson's running has been the difference today - Kyler down to a QBR or 112; Wilson down to 88