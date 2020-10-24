« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1434 1435 1436 1437 1438 [1439]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1661412 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57520 on: October 24, 2020, 10:18:24 AM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 24, 2020, 09:26:29 AM
Yeah pretty much would like them to crash and burn now.

Was lovely to see the Patriots get fucked over this last year too. Hopefully Brady misses out twice now. Rare in the world we live in these days to see the 'lie down with dogs, get fleas' analogy to actually payoff.
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57521 on: October 24, 2020, 11:48:33 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on October 24, 2020, 10:18:24 AM
Was lovely to see the Patriots get fucked over this last year too. Hopefully Brady misses out twice now. Rare in the world we live in these days to see the 'lie down with dogs, get fleas' analogy to actually payoff.
Its never good to see the Patriots get fucked over  ;D
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57522 on: October 24, 2020, 01:29:14 PM »
Quote from: Trev20 on October 24, 2020, 11:48:33 AM
Its never good to see the Patriots get fucked over  ;D

Slight typo there, you put never rather than always.  ;D
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,965
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57523 on: Yesterday at 05:33:43 PM »
Started well for Dallas. Make a good 4th down stop, fumble & give up a safety, then a TD.
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,675
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57524 on: Yesterday at 06:29:02 PM »
Quote from: Zimagic on Yesterday at 05:33:43 PM
Started well for Dallas. Make a good 4th down stop, fumble & give up a safety, then a TD.
They got the ball at their own 1 foot line, advanced to their 16, and then gave up a safety.

It's the Ron Burgundy 'I'm not even mad' meme basically.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57525 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM »
falcons games always look bad with the weird light and the playing surface, and to compound it the lions have decided to wear mono-grey
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,527
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57526 on: Yesterday at 06:56:36 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM
falcons games always look bad with the weird light and the playing surface, and to compound it the lions have decided to wear mono-grey

They should be fined whenever they decide to wear that abomination of a kit...
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57527 on: Yesterday at 07:02:22 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 06:56:36 PM
They should be fined whenever they decide to wear that abomination of a kit...

it doesn't really look that bad close up, but you don't watch a game from close up!
Logged

Offline Chavasse1917

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • Winning trophies has made me put on weight.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57528 on: Yesterday at 08:14:26 PM »
As a Steelers fan, that was one close game ... off to the chemists to get some new nails!
Logged
"Everything has an end...except a sausage, which has two".

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57529 on: Yesterday at 08:16:35 PM »
atlanta can't even fail to score properly.
Logged

Online Dan The Man 28373

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57530 on: Yesterday at 08:22:09 PM »
What was Gurley doing at the end of the Falcons vs Lions game!!  If he'd just grounded the ball & didn't score a TD, Detroit had no time-outs & the clock would have run down to 3 seconds & Falcons would have the chance to win the game with a FG.  Instead, Lions went down the pitch & scored a winning TD with the last play!!

Some crazy games elsewhere as well (Burrow throwing for 400+ yards & still losing).  Add these to the 4th game in the World Series & it's been a pretty exciting weekend so far for American sports!!

Hoping my Raiders can stop Brady & the Bucs & go to 4-2.  I think it will be tough, but I said that versus KC.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:23:40 PM by Dan The Man 28373 »
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57531 on: Yesterday at 09:14:47 PM »
YES!  Come on the '9ers - what an awful throw from Newton.  Couldn't happen to a nicer team not called Cowboys
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,675
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57532 on: Yesterday at 09:33:07 PM »
Cam is washed.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57533 on: Yesterday at 09:44:14 PM »
This is glorious viewing right now.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57534 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 PM »
This is terrible  :butt
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57535 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 PM »
Quote from: Trev20 on Yesterday at 10:18:29 PM
This is terrible  :butt

Thats not how you spell absolutely resplendent viewing.
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57536 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:19:34 PM
Thats not how you spell absolutely resplendent viewing.
We really miss Hightower.

And some receivers would help  ;D
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57537 on: Yesterday at 10:24:16 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:19:34 PM
Thats not how you spell absolutely resplendent viewing.

It has been brilliant hasn't it - Still not 100% sold on Jimmy being a Franchise QB, think he is very "middle of the pack" when it comes to the QBs in the league, but Wilson and our OLine have come to PLAY
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57538 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 PM »
Oh for fuck sake  :lmao

Just get Stidham in and end Cams day before going again next week.
Logged

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57539 on: Yesterday at 10:37:14 PM »
As I binned off SKY, I've not watched anything this year.  How's Burrow doing with the Bengals?  I'm seeing some big numbers, but wondered how he was looking.
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57540 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 PM »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 10:37:14 PM
As I binned off SKY, I've not watched anything this year.  How's Burrow doing with the Bengals?  I'm seeing some big numbers, but wondered how he was looking.
Hes playing great.

Very confident for a rookie. Think the Bengals will have an Arizona type step up next year.

Cincinnati is well placed for the future at that position.
Logged

Offline Trev20

  • Wool
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • I am not!
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57541 on: Yesterday at 10:47:45 PM »
What the fuck was that from Stidham  :lmao

What more can go wrong today...
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,675
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57542 on: Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM »
Justin Herbert is the real deal. He throws the perfect spiral.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57543 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:48:24 PM
Justin Herbert is the real deal. He throws the perfect spiral.

great play for that TD.



carr gets picked off and gets hit in the dick on the same play. adding insult to injury etc
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57544 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 PM »
Quote from: Trev20 on Yesterday at 10:47:45 PM
What the fuck was that from Stidham  :lmao

What more can go wrong today...

That is Stidham though - he has 20 career attempts between this year and last - and thrown 5 interceptions, 2 of which were returned for a Pick 6.  And if it wasn't for the ridiculous roughing the passer call 2 plays earlier, where the interception was therefore not counted, it would have been 5 interceptions from 18 pass attempts
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57545 on: Yesterday at 11:07:48 PM »
Also, Jimmy had a more than decent game - ignoring the Hail Mary Int, which was just a for the lulz play, yes he has thrown 1 more iunt, but he has completed 20 of his 24 for 278 yards - thats 80% completion and almost 14 yards per completion and 115 per *attempt*.  If he was a tier 1 QB it'd have been a cricket score
Logged

Offline arthur sarnoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57546 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 PM »
Quote from: Trev20 on Yesterday at 10:43:58 PM
Hes playing great.

Very confident for a rookie. Think the Bengals will have an Arizona type step up next year.

Cincinnati is well placed for the future at that position.

Cheers.  Watching him at LSU last year he looked NFL ready, but you never can tell.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57547 on: Yesterday at 11:09:47 PM »
With the Auburn connection of Stidham, Pats should fire Belichick and hire Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.  He'll get the best out of Stidham.  Cam Newton played at Auburn too years ago.

Definitely the prudent move in my very unbiased opinion.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • feck off
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57548 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:09:47 PM
With the Auburn connection of Stidham, Pats should fire Belichick and hire Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.  He'll get the best out of Stidham.  Cam Newton played at Auburn too years ago.

Definitely the prudent move in my very unbiased opinion.

Bill can take the Jets job when Gase inevitably gets the boot and finish what he started.

well, didn't really start I guess to be honest.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57549 on: Yesterday at 11:14:27 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:10:58 PM
Bill can take the Jets job when Gase inevitably gets the boot and finish what he started.

well, didn't really start I guess to be honest.

 :lmao

Parcells should've committed to Manning in 97, and the Jets could've had Manning/Belichick long-term.  :'(

But we'll do it with Trevor Lawrence instead.  The ultimate redemption.  Come home, Bill.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57550 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 PM »
Butker has missed 5 PATs this season - that is awful.  But AFC looks done and dusted as far as the playoffs are concerned - or very nearly:
  • AFC East - Bills 5-2, Phins 3-3, so easy win for me in East for the Bills
  • AFC North - Steelers 6-0, Ravens 5-1, Browns 5-2 - could see all 3 of them progress with wild cards (Colts are 1 game back)
  • AFC South - Titans 5-1, Colts 4-2 - Titans should hold out for me with Colts having an outside chance of a WC
  • AFC West - Chiefs 5-1, Raiders 3-3 - Chiefs will win this, Raiders won't be in contention for a WC

So that's 3 Divisions where top spot is pretty much a cert (i.e. the top team are at least 2 wins ahead of 2nd AND are a lot better in all facets of the game, to the point where it would take some injuries to stop them), and the other 1 has 3 teams with 5 wins (which look like enough for all 3 to get into the play offs).  Only 1 other team outside of those 6 teams is over .500.

In the NFC it's a lot closer, both with more teams still in contention, and with more teams over .500:

  •   NFC East - This 1 is a shitshow, really - but at least its competitive - a 2-4-1 team in the Eagles,and 2 2-5 teams (and even Giants are 1-6 are only 1 game back) so almost any one could win
  • NFC North - Bears and Packers on 5-1, so equally competitive, and either could top it or get a WC
  • NFC South - 2 teams on 4-2, both led by two GOAT QBs in Brees and Brad - could very well be anyones Division between them
  • NFC West - Seahawks on 5-0, Cards and Rams 4-2, 9ers on 4-3 - again, as we speak, all 4 of them are possibly up for it, although Seahawks play the Cards tonight (and Rams play Bears tromorrow) - these 2 results could change a lot in this Division;  equally 9ers have up next 7 matches on the BOUNCE against teams that are .500 or higher, so I think we can discount us from the conversation

So not a single Division with a top placed team more than 1 win ahead so far (Seahawks could go 2 ahead if they beat Cards and move to 6-0) - in fact, no other team are even ONE win ahead, and if the Rams and Cards win these 2 matches, then will have 2 2-way ties, and 2 3-way ties, at the top.  Whatever happens, that's 8 teams with a .500 or higher
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57551 on: Today at 12:34:34 AM »
Well, if the Cards TE didn't put butter all over their hands, this could be a fun game - but that drop could really set he tone, and Seahawks have  the ball back.  I still can't believe the drop - it was such  a perfect throw to him - could easily have easily, easily been a 50+ yard play if he didn't drop it so badly, he had so much space it wasn't true
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:47 AM by Scottymuser »
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57552 on: Today at 12:38:18 AM »
Also, the play after - "False Start, everyone But the Centre" was comedic genius
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57553 on: Today at 12:39:39 AM »
The Cardinals look like they're wearing a bad school uniform
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57554 on: Today at 01:00:20 AM »
JEEZE what a throw from Kyler, he is special he really is.   4/6 completed fror 49 yards (and one of them really should have been caught for 40-50+ yards) and a pinpoint TD; 19 yards with his feet from 4 carries - and that's with the Cards O_Line *melting* under pressure repeatedly.  Drake has 2 carries, for -1 yard for the rest of the team;
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,399
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57555 on: Today at 01:01:24 AM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:00:20 AM
JEEZE what a throw from Kyler, he is special he really is.   4/6 completed fror 49 yards (and one of them really should have been caught for 40-50+ yards) and a pinpoint TD; 19 yards with his feet from 4 carries - and that's with the Cards O_Line *melting* under pressure repeatedly.  Drake has 2 carries, for -1 yard for the rest of the team;
Bad snap too
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57556 on: Today at 01:22:43 AM »
WOW Metcalfe is FAST.  What a topsy-turvey game - first game where the seahawks had to take 2 FGs, and that was in the first quarter alone; an incredibly TD catch and then a poor fumble leaving the seahawks in pos, and then a terrible pass straight to Baker who almost went 100 yards for a Pick 6
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57557 on: Today at 01:25:19 AM »
And then on 5 yard line, they went 4 an out with 2 runs from the a guy who was on -1 yard so far, then a telegraphed run from K1, before a brave attempt for a TD instead of an easy FG and the O-Line *disappear* AGAIN leaving at least 3 Seattle LBs chasing down K1 as he ran back
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,412
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57558 on: Today at 01:27:07 AM »
This game is hugely entertaining,
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Online Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #57559 on: Today at 01:34:43 AM »
Quote from: bryanod on Today at 01:27:07 AM
This game is hugely entertaining,

Yep; pity the rest of the Cards aren't as good as K1 - the Seahawks Offense is much better overall - Hyde for instance is miles better than Drake, and Hyde is 2nd choice on the run game, instead of 1st; also the Cards Coaches are bad, as always
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1434 1435 1436 1437 1438 [1439]   Go Up
« previous next »
 