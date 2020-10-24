AFC East - Bills 5-2, Phins 3-3, so easy win for me in East for the Bills

AFC North - Steelers 6-0, Ravens 5-1, Browns 5-2 - could see all 3 of them progress with wild cards (Colts are 1 game back)

AFC South - Titans 5-1, Colts 4-2 - Titans should hold out for me with Colts having an outside chance of a WC

AFC West - Chiefs 5-1, Raiders 3-3 - Chiefs will win this, Raiders won't be in contention for a WC

NFC East - This 1 is a shitshow, really - but at least its competitive - a 2-4-1 team in the Eagles,and 2 2-5 teams (and even Giants are 1-6 are only 1 game back) so almost any one could win

NFC North - Bears and Packers on 5-1, so equally competitive, and either could top it or get a WC

NFC South - 2 teams on 4-2, both led by two GOAT QBs in Brees and Brad - could very well be anyones Division between them

NFC West - Seahawks on 5-0, Cards and Rams 4-2, 9ers on 4-3 - again, as we speak, all 4 of them are possibly up for it, although Seahawks play the Cards tonight (and Rams play Bears tromorrow) - these 2 results could change a lot in this Division; equally 9ers have up next 7 matches on the BOUNCE against teams that are .500 or higher, so I think we can discount us from the conversation

Butker has missed 5 PATs this season - that is awful. But AFC looks done and dusted as far as the playoffs are concerned - or very nearly:So that's 3 Divisions where top spot is pretty much a cert (i.e. the top team are at least 2 wins ahead of 2nd AND are a lot better in all facets of the game, to the point where it would take some injuries to stop them), and the other 1 has 3 teams with 5 wins (which look like enough for all 3 to get into the play offs). Only 1 other team outside of those 6 teams is over .500.In the NFC it's a lot closer, both with more teams still in contention, and with more teams over .500:So not a single Division with a top placed team more than 1 win ahead so far (Seahawks could go 2 ahead if they beat Cards and move to 6-0) - in fact, no other team are even ONE win ahead, and if the Rams and Cards win these 2 matches, then will have 2 2-way ties, and 2 3-way ties, at the top. Whatever happens, that's 8 teams with a .500 or higher