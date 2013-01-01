Going to be a great Superbowl. Two very close teams on paper.



Agree.Over the course of the season I think you can argue it's probably 2 out of the best 4 teams in the Super Bowl. I think the 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs and Saints have been the best 4 teams.At the start of the season I was really impressed with the 49ers off season - draft pick and free agency/trades. Thought with the return of Jimmy G as well we could be looking at a team that could go anywhere from 6-10 to 10-6. I think I guessed at 8-8 but with the slight hope of a wild card spot with a 10-6 or 9-7 record. What the 49ers have done so far has been stunning for a team that had a combined regular season record of 17-47 over the previous 4 seasons.13-3 in the regular season with 3 very tight losses (but also some late wins) was a great achievement . How they've dominated the NFC play-off game has cemented them as the best team in the NFC this season. They haven't even been in danger of elimination so far.Think the Super Bowl will be close. 2 very different styles. I suppose it probably comes down to whoever can impose their style most. The 49ers rushing attack and dominated defence versus the explosive Chiefs offence. My Main worry about the 49ers is how would they cope if they were a score or 2 down. If they get in front they just dominate teams, run the ball down their throat and the defence looks to throttle the opposing offence. How would they be in a play off game if they were a score or 2 down going into the 2nd half? That's the big remaining Q for me.