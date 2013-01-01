« previous next »
The NFL Thread

rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56160 on: Today at 01:09:37 AM
Embarrassing from Green Bay
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56161 on: Today at 01:27:55 AM
IT'S HAPPENING!

Well. If they can do three more of these and have Mostert evicted by aliens  ;D
kloppagetime

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56162 on: Today at 01:40:45 AM
Let's go 49ers
FlashGordon

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56163 on: Today at 01:44:10 AM
This is embarrassing. Bring back Mike.
ALPH1217

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56164 on: Today at 01:46:07 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:10:52 PM
It'll be great to see Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Tyreek Hill, not so much.
Tyreek Hill shouldn't even be in the league.
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56165 on: Today at 02:15:57 AM
Do we have a game here? 14 points left and San Fran are notoriously weak offensively in the second half lately.
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56166 on: Today at 02:34:06 AM
Field goal converted. That's definitely the game, although Green Bay look likely to outscore them in the second half.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56167 on: Today at 06:22:58 AM
Osi had it right. This Packers team are one of the worst 13-3 clubs the NFL has seen.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56168 on: Today at 07:20:48 AM
blimey. jimmy g finishes 6 of 8.

6 of 8!
stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56169 on: Today at 07:31:51 AM
Went to bed at the right time I think and only missed the fg. Still, tired as fuck this week be a great day at work...
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56170 on: Today at 07:47:49 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 07:20:48 AM
blimey. jimmy g finishes 6 of 8.

6 of 8!

Has a QB ever had to do less to win a playoff game?
John_P

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56171 on: Today at 07:48:35 AM
But now the two conference champs must survive a harrowing bye week that no one enjoys.
elsewhere

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56172 on: Today at 08:10:18 AM
Chiefs opened as slight favorites for the Super Bowl. I think we can't expect anything from that game, it can go either way. i won't be surprised if 49ers win by large or vice versa. Players will be nervous, we will see very simple drops,interceptions etc which will shape the result. I sure hope 49ers get it though.
Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56173 on: Today at 09:08:18 AM
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 07:47:49 AM
Has a QB ever had to do less to win a playoff game?

Why should he? It was pretty obvious early on that the 49ers were superior on defense and GB couldn't stop the run. While you're winning the Championship game so easily, why do anything else?

Superbowl looks like a great match-up on paper.
Rosario

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56174 on: Today at 09:19:23 AM
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:08:18 AM
Why should he? It was pretty obvious early on that the 49ers were superior on defense and GB couldn't stop the run. While you're winning the Championship game so easily, why do anything else?

Superbowl looks like a great match-up on paper.

I dont remember saying  he had to do more because why would you stop running the ball in the middle of one of the best rushing performances of all time. Just that I cant remember ever seeing a QB do less to win a playoff game.
rakey_lfc

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56175 on: Today at 11:37:22 AM
Going to be a great Superbowl. Two very close teams on paper.
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56176 on: Today at 11:39:07 AM
Stolen from Twitter:

With former Tigers Draft Pick Patrick Mahomes advancing to the super bowl, the Detroit Tigers have drafted more Super Bowl Starting QB's than the Detroit Lions have.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56177 on: Today at 11:39:52 AM
Apparently the chiefs are favourites. By one whole point.
Jookie

Re: The NFL Thread
Reply #56178 on: Today at 12:32:45 PM
Quote from: rakey_lfc on Today at 11:37:22 AM
Going to be a great Superbowl. Two very close teams on paper.

Agree.

Over the course of the season I think you can argue it's probably 2 out of the best 4 teams in the Super Bowl. I think the 49ers, Ravens, Chiefs and Saints have been the best 4 teams.

At the start of the season I was really impressed with the 49ers off season -  draft pick and free agency/trades. Thought with the return of Jimmy G as well we could be looking at a team that could go anywhere from 6-10 to 10-6. I think I guessed at 8-8 but with the slight hope of a wild card spot with a 10-6 or 9-7 record. What the 49ers have done so far has been stunning for a team that had a combined regular season record of 17-47 over the previous 4 seasons.

13-3 in the regular season with 3 very tight losses (but also some late wins) was a great achievement . How they've dominated the NFC play-off game has cemented them as the best team in the NFC this season. They haven't even been in danger of elimination so far.

Think the Super Bowl will be close. 2 very different styles. I suppose it probably comes down to whoever can impose their style most. The 49ers rushing attack and dominated defence versus the explosive Chiefs offence. My Main worry about the 49ers is how would they cope if they were a score or 2 down. If they get in front they just dominate teams, run the ball down their throat and the defence looks to throttle the opposing offence. How would they be in a play off game if they were a score or 2 down going into the 2nd half? That's the big remaining Q for me.

