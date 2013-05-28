« previous next »
Online WillG.LFC

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56080 on: Today at 09:42:18 PM »
Always puzzles me why MVP is given for the regular season only
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56081 on: Today at 09:55:44 PM »
God, Andy Reid is now winning challenges. Next thing he'll be managing the clock correctly.

We're through the looking glass now, people.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56082 on: Today at 09:57:25 PM »
easy one to overturn that
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56083 on: Today at 10:17:23 PM »
Titans look tired. Mahomes ran easily for a 1st down there.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56084 on: Today at 10:17:52 PM »
Mahomes has all day in the pocket then when he's got nobody to chuck it to he just rolls out to run for miles. Titans have no answer whatsoever.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56085 on: Today at 10:19:11 PM »
Chiefs called 3 run plays in the first half. Now it's all runs with the occasional pass. Andy Reid doing Andy Reid things.
Offline bryanod

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56086 on: Today at 10:19:31 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:17:23 PM
Titans look tired. Mahomes ran easily for a 1st down there.
Man coverage leaving for him
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56087 on: Today at 10:19:34 PM »
No scores in the third quarter... Booooooring... ;)
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56088 on: Today at 10:22:40 PM »
Titans will need an instant response now. Double-digit lead.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56089 on: Today at 10:25:38 PM »
SF or GB will need to go like the clappers to keep up with this in a fortnight. We've seen San Fran do it in New Orleans but they need 30 to even be competitive you'd think. Chiefs can score at will.
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56090 on: Today at 10:29:42 PM »
Delayed version of three and out. Ouch for the Titans. That's gotta hurt.

Mahomes driving it forward for another TD here would be game, set, match!
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56091 on: Today at 10:30:34 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:25:38 PM
SF or GB will need to go like the clappers to keep up with this in a fortnight. We've seen San Fran do it in New Orleans but they need 30 to even be competitive you'd think. Chiefs can score at will.

The SF def might disagree... :D
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56092 on: Today at 10:31:47 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:30:34 PM
The SF def might disagree... :D

Their defence is good, but this Chiefs offence is filthy.
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56093 on: Today at 10:32:12 PM »
By the way, I just love how a sunny day at 39°N can equal -5°C  ;D That gigantic landmass is a beast.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56094 on: Today at 10:38:12 PM »
Ballgame. Ridiculous again from Mahomes.
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56095 on: Today at 10:38:15 PM »
Mahomes just did it again  :o
Offline Zend...en the clowns

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56096 on: Today at 10:38:27 PM »
This Chiefs team are insane on offense.

That's the game.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56097 on: Today at 10:38:33 PM »
His arm strength is turned up to 100.
Online Chakan

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56098 on: Today at 10:39:34 PM »
And thats the ballgame
Online voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56099 on: Today at 10:39:58 PM »
well they might have blown 4th quarter leads in the last 3 games vs the titans, but now they're up by 18.

first really big play of the game which is something of a surprise
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56100 on: Today at 10:40:59 PM »
Titans need an instant TD and a successful onside kick at some stage now.

That being said, I know they won in miraculous forms in November - but this is another thing altogether.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56101 on: Today at 10:42:36 PM »
Fuck me, that Minamino lad is good  ;D
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56102 on: Today at 10:42:47 PM »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 10:41:51 PM
Fuck me, that Minamino lad is good  ;D

I think you'll have to compared Mahomes to another M resident in Catalonia judging by the way he's at it  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56103 on: Today at 10:43:50 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:42:47 PM
I think you'll have to compared Mahomes to another M resident in Catalonia judging by the way he's at it  ;D

Montserrat Caballe?
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56104 on: Today at 10:44:24 PM »
Sorensen is having a field day with all units of Tennessee's attack :lmao
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56105 on: Today at 10:47:46 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:43:50 PM
Montserrat Caballe?

His name is Leo. Google him  ;D

Anyway, very creative drive by the Titans, but should be too little too late.

Four minutes or thereabouts. Mahomes getting a couple of 1st downs should to the trick.
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56106 on: Today at 10:55:55 PM »
Half-soft pass interference, but he sort of asked for it.
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56107 on: Today at 10:58:26 PM »
this is boring.
Online newterp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56108 on: Today at 11:01:32 PM »
ahahahahahahahahah that was the highlight of the game. poor ref.
Online stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56109 on: Today at 11:02:49 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:01:32 PM
ahahahahahahahahah that was the highlight of the game. poor ref.

He probably needs a new hip. He looks about 200 years old... :D
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56110 on: Today at 11:08:37 PM »
Tannehill was closer to a safety than a TD on that play :lmao

Fair play to the Titans for their brave playoff fight, but the better team won today. Neither San Fran nor Green Bay will be looking forward to those wild lunges. Well done to KC!
Online ALPH1217

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56111 on: Today at 11:10:08 PM »
Big difference between the 2 quarterbacks on display in the KC game.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56112 on: Today at 11:10:52 PM »
It'll be great to see Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Tyreek Hill, not so much.
Offline mulfella

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56113 on: Today at 11:11:30 PM »
Any Niners streams? Thanks
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56114 on: Today at 11:11:41 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:42:47 PM
I think you'll have to compared Mahomes to another M resident in Catalonia judging by the way he's at it  ;D

FUCKING MESSI! The kid is genius  :)
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56115 on: Today at 11:12:16 PM »
Kelce with the F-bomb there
Online Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #56116 on: Today at 11:12:26 PM »
294 yards, 1 TD run and 3 TD passes.

Pretty good game  :wave
