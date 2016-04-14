« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1463951 times)

Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55720 on: Yesterday at 09:48:43 PM »
Not sure what's working worse: the NBC mics or the Philly rusher's judgement? :lmao
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55721 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 PM »
This is poor stuff so far.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55722 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 PM »
that result has fucked up so many predictions
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55723 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 PM »
Wentz is a tampon
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55724 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 PM »
Wentz to the locker room...
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55725 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 PM »
Should have been offside against Philly
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55726 on: Yesterday at 10:16:50 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:16:10 PM
Should have been offside against Philly

I find it weird some calls can be challenged and others can't.

That's a cast-iron overturn in a challenge.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55727 on: Yesterday at 10:16:55 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 10:13:53 PM
Wentz is a tampon

not sure concussion counts in that respect. a bad thing for the game
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55728 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM »
It's okay, Nick Foles will save the day.
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55729 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:16:55 PM
not sure concussion counts in that respect. a bad thing for the game
more a reference to how he keeps getting injured than mocking concussions
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55730 on: Yesterday at 11:13:14 PM »
That was a dumb roughing the passer penalty the Eagles gave up, would have been 3rd down for the Seahawks, ended up a 1st down, Seahawks get the TD courtesy of Lynch
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55731 on: Yesterday at 11:14:52 PM »
If the Hawks can't get past this crowd of extras from Casualty they have no business being in the playoffs. I mean, everyone likes Josh McCown but he should be a couple of years into a coaching career at this stage.
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55732 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 PM »
Jason Garrett has been fired
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55733 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:16:13 PM
Jason Garrett has been fired

insert one of the many gifs of him clapping
Offline Statto Red

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55734 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 PM »
Wentz out for the game
Offline Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55735 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 PM »
More yellow flags than scarves at Old Trafford  ;D
Online Wabaloolah

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55736 on: Today at 01:07:54 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:16:13 PM
Jason Garrett has been fired
thank fuck for that
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55737 on: Today at 01:10:03 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:16:13 PM
Jason Garrett has been fired
announced during the eagles game, surely do it after the game so it’s not buried, Marvin Lewis got interviewed which is pretty funny
Offline Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55738 on: Today at 08:41:36 AM »
https://streamable.com/qb59o

Well done Vikes. Didn't see that one coming!
Online Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55739 on: Today at 11:12:12 AM »
I know I'm a bit late but how did the Bills not win that?

Glad Garret is gone.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55740 on: Today at 12:46:42 PM »
Such a fitting end to the Eagles season losing after yet another crucial injury and putting in a damp squib of a performance.

Third season in a row Wentz has gone down injured in Dec/Jan, can't really expect to be a franchise QB if that happens every year.
Offline XabiArt

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55741 on: Today at 01:03:45 PM »
Bit harsh, he was hit from behind causing concussion. Was dirty as hell.
Online Ray K

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55742 on: Today at 03:16:03 PM »
Mike McCarthy is the new Cowboys head coach.

He had a big puff piece in Peter King's weekly column recently, where he talked about how he's embracing analytics and learning new tricks etc.  Can't wait until his first 4th and goal from the 2 where he reverts to type and kicks the FG 'to put points on the board'.
Online Zimagic

Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55743 on: Today at 03:23:41 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:16:03 PM
Mike McCarthy is the new Cowboys head coach.

He had a big puff piece in Peter King's weekly column recently, where he talked about how he's embracing analytics and learning new tricks etc.  Can't wait until his first 4th and goal from the 2 where he reverts to type and kicks the FG 'to put points on the board'.

Can't be any worse then Garret (crosses fingers)
