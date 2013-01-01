« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1386 1387 1388 1389 1390 [1391]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1461623 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,658
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55600 on: Today at 03:36:23 AM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:02:30 AM
Nah... It will be as I've said. It'll stay close till the end and then the Patriots will just have one of those drives where the get first down after first down without any really big plays and then win it...

Exactly. Michel and Burkhead on a bunch of 7 yard plays
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55601 on: Today at 04:13:06 AM »
Hmmmmm
Logged

Online LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55602 on: Today at 04:14:02 AM »
low scoring but not been able to take my eyes off this game.. so absorbing. come on titans nearly there.
Logged

Online kloppagetime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55603 on: Today at 04:14:55 AM »
It's over the Titans have done it
Logged

Online Zend...en the clowns

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • Likes BBQ sauce a bit too much..
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55604 on: Today at 04:20:38 AM »
Wow. Thats it. The end of Brady. Wow.
Logged
Quote from: Phil M on January  7, 2011, 12:47:10 AM
He posts in the day, he posts in the niiiiiiggghht,
That Zend...en the clowns, his timings just right.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55605 on: Today at 04:21:51 AM »
Send in the clowns.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online kloppagetime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55606 on: Today at 04:26:08 AM »
FFS  :no
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55607 on: Today at 04:28:22 AM »
Pats needed receivers, wouldn't be surprised if they do one more run.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55608 on: Today at 04:30:05 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:28:22 AM
Pats needed receivers, wouldn't be surprised if they do one more run.

O-Line and Run defence too. Probably a new QB as well.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55609 on: Today at 04:32:15 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:30:05 AM
O-Line and Run defence too. Probably a new QB as well.

Brady was serviceable, I think he does another year
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1386 1387 1388 1389 1390 [1391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 