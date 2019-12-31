« previous next »
Buck Pete

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 09:42:33 AM
As a 49ers fan I've got this horrible feeling they are going to get knocked out by the Seahawks.

Just done the Playoff/Superbowl challenge predictor and I have a Saints/Ravens final with NOR winning.

https://www.superbowlchallenge.co.uk/
Linudden

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 12:45:53 PM
Seattle's choke right at the end was absolutely insane. Wilson did everything right in the fourth quarter, except keeping an eye on the play clock. What a silly way to lose a home wildcard... :lmao

San Fran must be thanking their lucky stars they'll now be able to play at home instead of facing three away games. Finite margins that it all came down to an inch or two in the end.

As for the playoffs, it's too close to call between 49'ers, Saints, Ravens and Chiefs. If I have to pick one, it'd be Ravens because they'll have the homefield advantage versus Chiefs/Patriots and Lamar would just take off himself in Miami if the routes aren't working. Neither Garoppolo nor Brees are able to play that way.

For the Saints though, going to Green Bay could be a proper banana peel. I think they are the better side of the two, but Green Bay is a freezing hell in January, averaging -5°C highs on a normal day, let alone the cold ones. It's a bit like Sevilla travelling to Russia in February to play a European knockout outdoors. If it ends up being a SF homefield advantage versus the Packs, I think they'll be the NFC finalists.

The outcome of 49'ers-Saints is anyone's guess though.
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 01:24:20 PM
As hilarious at the delay of game was, wasn't as bad as that Malcolm Butler interception in the super bowl when all they had to do was give the ball to Lynch, Richard Sherman's reaction to that play was priceless  :lmao
Armand9

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 04:30:59 PM
to this day i still cant believe they didn't just hand it off to lynch - i wouldnt give a shit who put the playcall in, i'd hand it off and they can thank me later

if you saw the documentary about the pats and superbowl that year, from their point of view it was incredible attention to detail and prep that butler made the interception (the seahawks had used that playcall a couple of times in the past but extremely rarely, and it was a pat's video room and practice sessions with the secondary 'just in case' scenario)

the delay of game on the weekend was, well, funny as fuck really, it was like they thought they were in a timeout, to be honest i thought they were in a timeout cos the way they were fannying around - tho the commentary was all over it saying the dude down injured better get his ass up to the line, but once he did, it then seemed to slow down, hence i thought a timeout was called

next thing, delay of game, that was some amatuer shit right there, not something you expect from wilson
Something Worse

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 04:41:13 PM
Lynch had a bad record of being stuffed on similar situations that year IIRC.

But yeah it's for sure the higher percentage play.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 10:30:33 PM
Browns and Dorsey have mutually split
stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
December 31, 2019, 10:55:36 PM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 31, 2019, 09:42:33 AM
As a 49ers fan I've got this horrible feeling they are going to get knocked out by the Seahawks.

Just done the Playoff/Superbowl challenge predictor and I have a Saints/Ravens final with NOR winning.

https://www.superbowlchallenge.co.uk/

That would mean I wouldn't watch it. I just hope there's one team in it I either would like to win or would like to not win... ;)
rodderzzz

Re: The NFL Thread
January 1, 2020, 12:23:27 AM
That delay of game cost me $1300 as I put $50 on lynch to score two TDs
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The NFL Thread
January 1, 2020, 08:18:03 AM
Quote from: rodderzzz on January 1, 2020, 12:23:27 AM
That delay of game cost me $1300 as I put $50 on lynch to score two TDs

I had Lynch to get two TDs in 2015  ::)
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NFL Thread
January 1, 2020, 12:53:00 PM
Washington Redskins@Redskins
The Washington Redskins have announced Ron Rivera as the teams new Head Coach.
voodoo ray

Re: The NFL Thread
January 1, 2020, 01:24:53 PM
That might end up being a good move, but with that lot being as dysfunctional as they are it's anyone's guess!
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
January 2, 2020, 11:23:34 AM
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 31, 2019, 09:42:33 AM
As a 49ers fan I've got this horrible feeling they are going to get knocked out by the Seahawks.

Just done the Playoff/Superbowl challenge predictor and I have a Saints/Ravens final with NOR winning.

All this prediction talk made me try out a bracket - I'll post it here at risk of humiliating myself with the results, as I'm pretty sure I did last year ;D

I had the same superbowl Buck, but with the Ravens winning thanks to their bye

if anyone wants to try, I did mine on this site - seems a decent free/no registration option:

https://playoffpredictors.com/Football/Playoffs/Picker/0E700630-E7FC-43DB-92EA-9E71507C57C9
Classycara

Re: The NFL Thread
January 2, 2020, 01:19:15 PM
Also, I can't vouch for this yet as I'm at work but it sounds cool - the top play for every team from the past decade
http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-throwback/0ap3000001093583/Every-team-s-best-play-of-the-decade
courty61

Re: The NFL Thread
January 2, 2020, 02:12:47 PM
Quote from: Classycara on January 2, 2020, 01:19:15 PM
Also, I can't vouch for this yet as I'm at work but it sounds cool - the top play for every team from the past decade
http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-throwback/0ap3000001093583/Every-team-s-best-play-of-the-decade

Some great videos on the website at the moment.

Best plays
Best trick plays
Best games

They really are brilliant showing content on that site
Garrus

Re: The NFL Thread
January 2, 2020, 02:49:22 PM
NFL and NFL films youtube channels are probably the best official channels for any major sport out there.
stoa

Re: The NFL Thread
January 2, 2020, 03:02:36 PM
Quote from: Garrus on January 2, 2020, 02:49:22 PM
NFL and NFL films youtube channels are probably the best official channels for any major sport out there.

Do they have Andy Robertson on there talking about a bird that's following him around? Didn't think so... :D
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: The NFL Thread
Today at 01:05:20 AM
It's wildcard weekend which can have some really fun & wacky games, it's that time of year when the winners go one round closer to the SB, whilst the losers will be fretting if onlys until the NFL returns in September.

Saturday 4th Jan, kickoff times UK time
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans, 9.35pm

Sunday 5th Jan
Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, 1.15am
Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, 6.05pm
Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles, 9.40pm
