to this day i still cant believe they didn't just hand it off to lynch - i wouldnt give a shit who put the playcall in, i'd hand it off and they can thank me later



if you saw the documentary about the pats and superbowl that year, from their point of view it was incredible attention to detail and prep that butler made the interception (the seahawks had used that playcall a couple of times in the past but extremely rarely, and it was a pat's video room and practice sessions with the secondary 'just in case' scenario)



the delay of game on the weekend was, well, funny as fuck really, it was like they thought they were in a timeout, to be honest i thought they were in a timeout cos the way they were fannying around - tho the commentary was all over it saying the dude down injured better get his ass up to the line, but once he did, it then seemed to slow down, hence i thought a timeout was called



next thing, delay of game, that was some amatuer shit right there, not something you expect from wilson