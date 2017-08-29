« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1457259 times)

Online Buck Pete

  • Posts: 24,690
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55360 on: Today at 09:42:33 AM »
As a 49ers fan I've got this horrible feeling they are going to get knocked out by the Seahawks.

Just done the Playoff/Superbowl challenge predictor and I have a Saints/Ravens final with NOR winning.

https://www.superbowlchallenge.co.uk/
Offline Linudden

  • Posts: 2,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55361 on: Today at 12:45:53 PM »
Seattle's choke right at the end was absolutely insane. Wilson did everything right in the fourth quarter, except keeping an eye on the play clock. What a silly way to lose a home wildcard... :lmao

San Fran must be thanking their lucky stars they'll now be able to play at home instead of facing three away games. Finite margins that it all came down to an inch or two in the end.

As for the playoffs, it's too close to call between 49'ers, Saints, Ravens and Chiefs. If I have to pick one, it'd be Ravens because they'll have the homefield advantage versus Chiefs/Patriots and Lamar would just take off himself in Miami if the routes aren't working. Neither Garoppolo nor Brees are able to play that way.

For the Saints though, going to Green Bay could be a proper banana peel. I think they are the better side of the two, but Green Bay is a freezing hell in January, averaging -5°C highs on a normal day, let alone the cold ones. It's a bit like Sevilla travelling to Russia in February to play a European knockout outdoors. If it ends up being a SF homefield advantage versus the Packs, I think they'll be the NFC finalists.

The outcome of 49'ers-Saints is anyone's guess though.
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Posts: 14,365
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55362 on: Today at 01:24:20 PM »
As hilarious at the delay of game was, wasn't as bad as that Malcolm Butler interception in the super bowl when all they had to do was give the ball to Lynch, Richard Sherman's reaction to that play was priceless  :lmao
Online Armand9

  • Posts: 3,782
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55363 on: Today at 04:30:59 PM »
to this day i still cant believe they didn't just hand it off to lynch - i wouldnt give a shit who put the playcall in, i'd hand it off and they can thank me later

if you saw the documentary about the pats and superbowl that year, from their point of view it was incredible attention to detail and prep that butler made the interception (the seahawks had used that playcall a couple of times in the past but extremely rarely, and it was a pat's video room and practice sessions with the secondary 'just in case' scenario)

the delay of game on the weekend was, well, funny as fuck really, it was like they thought they were in a timeout, to be honest i thought they were in a timeout cos the way they were fannying around - tho the commentary was all over it saying the dude down injured better get his ass up to the line, but once he did, it then seemed to slow down, hence i thought a timeout was called

next thing, delay of game, that was some amatuer shit right there, not something you expect from wilson
