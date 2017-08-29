« previous next »
Author Topic: The NFL Thread  (Read 1456165 times)

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55320 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM »
With Watson resting... surely this should be the Titans' game? Surely?
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55321 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:14:50 PM
Patriots dropping the bye from being four wins ahead and getting their (probable) tie with Chiefs away instead of home is about as hilarious as City losing :lmao What the hell have they been doing second half of the regular season?


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Packers win 23-20 with a fg, on the last play of the game, & get a first round bye
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,365
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55322 on: Yesterday at 09:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
With Watson resting... surely this should be the Titans' game? Surely?
gone strong on the titans on my DraftKings as fully expect titans to batter them
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55323 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 09:25:05 PM

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Packers win 23-20 with a fg, on the last play of the game, & get a first round bye

Amazing isn't it? Were they 8-0 or 9-0 before getting tanked by Lamar and the Ravens and going off the rails completely?

KC were 5-4 I think at their lowest point. Still, had anyone told me at that point they'd be the second AFC first round bye at the expense of the Patriots I'd laughed so hard it'd been heard across the Baltic Sea to the Estonian coast guard :lmao

Does this mean Packers get the #1 NFC seed regardless of what happens in Seattle later tonight?

Given how patchy they've been and their schedule being comparatively simple, I think they'd definitely need severely cold weather to make it to Miami - and if they do, the AFC team would be favourites.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:44 PM by Linudden »
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55324 on: Yesterday at 09:41:34 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:29:09 PM
Amazing isn't it? Were they 8-0 or 9-0 before getting tanked by Lamar and the Ravens and going off the rails completely?

KC were 5-4 I think at their lowest point. Still, had anyone told me at that point they'd be the second AFC first round bye at the expense of the Patriots I'd laughed so hard it'd been heard across the Baltic Sea to the Estonian coast guard :lmao

Does this mean Packers get the #1 NFC seed regardless of what happens in Seattle later tonight?

Given how patchy they've been and their schedule being comparatively simple, I think they'd definitely need severely cold weather to make it to Miami - and if they do, the AFC team would be favourites.

 ;D

I love week 17 when everything is on the line, the Pats will now have to go to either Baltimore or Kansas City in the divisional game & then one or the other in the championship games  ;D

Titans at Texans is the game now, Titans win & they're in the playoffs, Titans lose then it can be Steelers or even the Raiders[depending on results elsewhere] who get in.
Offline courty61

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55325 on: Yesterday at 09:44:13 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:29:09 PM
Amazing isn't it? Were they 8-0 or 9-0 before getting tanked by Lamar and the Ravens and going off the rails completely?

KC were 5-4 I think at their lowest point. Still, had anyone told me at that point they'd be the second AFC first round bye at the expense of the Patriots I'd laughed so hard it'd been heard across the Baltic Sea to the Estonian coast guard :lmao

Does this mean Packers get the #1 NFC seed regardless of what happens in Seattle later tonight?

Given how patchy they've been and their schedule being comparatively simple, I think they'd definitely need severely cold weather to make it to Miami - and if they do, the AFC team would be favourites.

From Rich Eisen

So heres the latest scoop on the NFC playoff seeding:

SF win on @SNFonNBC:
1) @49ers
2) @packers
3) @saints
5) @Seahawks

@Seahawks win:
1) #Packers
2) #Saints
3) #Seahawks
5) #49ers

77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55326 on: Yesterday at 09:48:57 PM »
As it stands[i think i have this right] the Pats 3rd seed, will play the 6tth seed[looking like the Titans] in the wildcard round, win the wildcard the Pats will then have to go to Arrowhead against the Chiefs[Chiefs are 2nd seed]in the divisional round, beat the Chiefs it will be most likely at Ravens in Baltimore for the championship game. ;D
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55327 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 PM »
Saints would be desperately unlucky to miss out on the NFC bye. They've impressed me far more than Packs everytime I've seen either play this season. Their San Francisco loss at home was devastating and might cost them a chance at a SuperBowl appearance given they could easily double-stacked away if San Fran win tonight.

By the way, isn't it automatic that it's KC vs NE if the Pats win their wildcard game? #2 vs #3? Baltimore could play any winner between #4-#6. Houston vs Buffalo is going to be a tense one given how inconsistent both are, but most likely they'll be like lambs being led you know where if they're going to face the Ravens.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:53:42 PM by Linudden »
Offline JackBauer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
    • Some statistics
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55328 on: Yesterday at 10:07:10 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 09:14:50 PM
Patriots dropping the bye from being four wins ahead and getting their (probable) tie with Chiefs away instead of home is about as hilarious as City losing :lmao What the hell have they been doing second half of the regular season?

They had an absurdly easy start to the season and started losing a few games once they had to play against professional football teams rather than the lineup from the SECs annual cupcake week
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55329 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 PM »
Titans ahead first time in the game. Could be a huge tide-turner.
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55330 on: Yesterday at 10:14:24 PM »
Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 10:07:10 PM
They had an absurdly easy start to the season and started losing a few games once they had to play against professional football teams rather than the lineup from the SECs annual cupcake week

It was ridiculously easy, i remember the Pats scoring 40 fantasy points on defence alone early on they had it that easy, i know this as it was against my fantasy team & i lost because of this. :no

So funny the Pats have fucked the bye up ;D
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55331 on: Yesterday at 10:25:08 PM »
The Jets must be one of the most annoying teams to support, win against, Cowboys[first win of the season in week 6] Giants, Redskins, Raiders, Steelers, Dolphins & Bills, finish the season 7-9 when they were 0-4.
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55332 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 PM »
Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 10:07:10 PM
They had an absurdly easy start to the season and started losing a few games once they had to play against professional football teams rather than the lineup from the SECs annual cupcake week

While that is true, losing at home to Miami should not be on since they're part of the SEC's annual cupcake week  ;D
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55333 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:29:38 PM
While that is true, losing at home to Miami should not be on since they're part of the SEC's annual cupcake week  ;D

Funny thing is Miami tend to beat NE[miracle in Miami from last season], but it's normally in Miami though. ;D
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55334 on: Yesterday at 10:37:09 PM »
Philly hit the front just before halftime! Shameful for Dallas if they miss the playoffs after so many yards completed this season and being 4-0 early on if I recall correctly.
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55335 on: Yesterday at 10:41:49 PM »
Steelers are losing, Jags are losing, Titans are winning though 14-7, Raiders are tied at 3, Raiders need all 3 of Jags, Steelers & Titans to lose & Raiders win for Raiders to make the playoffs.
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55336 on: Yesterday at 10:43:47 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 10:41:49 PM
Steelers are losing, Jags are losing, Titans are winning though 14-7, Raiders are tied at 3, Raiders need all 3 of Jags, Steelers & Titans to lose & Raiders win for Raiders to make the playoffs.

Houston could get a FG right before halftime following a laying down in the air-pass by the backup QB but it's going to be very tight.

Hardcore unnecessary roughness by the Tennessee defender there. Woah. Not called. Then the QB got sacked and 14-7 HT.
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55337 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:37:09 PM
Philly hit the front just before halftime! Shameful for Dallas if they miss the playoffs after so many yards completed this season and being 4-0 early on if I recall correctly.

Be hilarious of Dallas miss the playoffs, no doubt they'll reward Garrett with an extended contract as he's a yes man to Jones.
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55338 on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 10:44:14 PM
Be hilarious of Dallas miss the playoffs, no doubt they'll reward Garrett the sideline statue with an extended contract as he's a yes man to Jones.

More like that second half of this season  ;D
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Kloppite
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55339 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:45:28 PM
More like that second half of this season  ;D

 ;D
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,926
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55340 on: Yesterday at 11:16:16 PM »
We [Pats] only have ourselves to blame. Defense has been exposed against bang average teams in recent weeks.

Think we'll get past Titans and crash out against Kansas.
Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55341 on: Today at 12:38:30 AM »
AFC wildcards:

New England vs Tennessee
Houston vs Buffalo

NFC wildcards:

New Orleans or Seattle vs Minnesota
Philadelphia vs Seattle or San Francisco

Several of these could go either way judging by recent form.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,666
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55342 on: Today at 12:45:25 AM »
Even though Eagles win their Division will they still be seed #6?
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,027
  • Truthiness
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55343 on: Today at 12:59:44 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:45:25 AM
Even though Eagles win their Division will they still be seed #6?
4th. They get a home playoff game thanks to those stupid rules.

Freddie Kitchens fired by the Browns. They pick top 10 in the draft yet again .
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,666
Re: The NFL Thread
« Reply #55344 on: Today at 01:01:51 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:44 AM
4th. They get a home playoff game thanks to those stupid rules.


wow

Sick that is.
