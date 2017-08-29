Patriots dropping the bye from being four wins ahead and getting their (probable) tie with Chiefs away instead of home is about as hilarious as City losing What the hell have they been doing second half of the regular season?
With Watson resting... surely this should be the Titans' game? Surely?
Packers win 23-20 with a fg, on the last play of the game, & get a first round bye
Amazing isn't it? Were they 8-0 or 9-0 before getting tanked by Lamar and the Ravens and going off the rails completely?KC were 5-4 I think at their lowest point. Still, had anyone told me at that point they'd be the second AFC first round bye at the expense of the Patriots I'd laughed so hard it'd been heard across the Baltic Sea to the Estonian coast guard Does this mean Packers get the #1 NFC seed regardless of what happens in Seattle later tonight?Given how patchy they've been and their schedule being comparatively simple, I think they'd definitely need severely cold weather to make it to Miami - and if they do, the AFC team would be favourites.
They had an absurdly easy start to the season and started losing a few games once they had to play against professional football teams rather than the lineup from the SECs annual cupcake week
While that is true, losing at home to Miami should not be on since they're part of the SEC's annual cupcake week
Steelers are losing, Jags are losing, Titans are winning though 14-7, Raiders are tied at 3, Raiders need all 3 of Jags, Steelers & Titans to lose & Raiders win for Raiders to make the playoffs.
Philly hit the front just before halftime! Shameful for Dallas if they miss the playoffs after so many yards completed this season and being 4-0 early on if I recall correctly.
Be hilarious of Dallas miss the playoffs, no doubt they'll reward Garrett the sideline statue with an extended contract as he's a yes man to Jones.
More like that second half of this season
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Even though Eagles win their Division will they still be seed #6?
4th. They get a home playoff game thanks to those stupid rules.
