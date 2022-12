There was two lines that took me a long time to get when we were kids.



1. "Do you dig graves?" " yeah, they're alright" and

2. "Your a spade, I always call him that"



I used to think, what the hell is he talking about. Then it clicked.



This show was so big back in the day. The day the second series started was like waiting for Christmas. It opened with Bambi as well, one of the best. Think it also coincided with us getting a video, just like Mike and Vyvyan. So you could pause it to try and see the inserted picture.



I remember my old dad laughing at Vyvyan when he was having a baby and thinking, oh wow he gets it. As if parents shouldnt somehow, as it happens he was younger than I am now.