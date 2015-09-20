Wasn't he in the sketch with Robbie Coltrane, with the huge sticky bun and the elephant Man?



Yup - Dr Not The 9 o' Clock News(and it was a giant chocolate eclair)It was the same episode too, 'Bambi'.Alexi Sayle had something to say about that actually......and he kind of has a point........"What I didn't understand, despite all my years of Marxist study groups, was that every revolution contains within it the seeds of its own destruction, and ours soon began to mutate in ways I could never have predicted. For me, the turning point, the moment resembling Oliver Cromwell's suppression of the Levellers, was the making of the Bambi episode for the second series of The Young Ones, broadcast in 1984.I turned up for the recording to find several generations of Cambridge Footlights were in the show. "I thought these people were the enemy!" I railed at the writers. "The whole point of what we were doing was surely to challenge the smug hegemony of the Oxford, Cambridge, public-schoolboy comedy network, as well as destroying the old-school working men's club racists!""No, that was just you," the writers replied. "We never subscribed to your demented class-war ravings. We think all these people are lovely. Stephen Fry's made us lardy cake, Hugh Laurie's been playing boogie-woogie piano all morning, Mel Smith's going to take us for a ride in his gold Rolls-Royce, and Griff Rhys-Jones has been screaming abuse at minions to make us laugh."I realised that what had begun  in my mind  as a radical experiment was slowly moving towards the centre, and I had ceased to be its leader. Not that I should paint myself as some sort of exemplar, a Bill Hicks-like saint who held himself above the seductive lures of success. I craved the money, the big audiences and the fame that all the others craved: I just wanted to do it without getting my hands dirty by making what I thought of as compromises  or by being best friends with Stephen Fry. Also, it took me years to accept that not everybody wanted to spend a rare night out being shouted at by a rabid, opinionated, fat man."(It's also worth noting, true story, before his TV career breakthrough, he was a patient of my mother...)