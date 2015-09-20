« previous next »
The Young Ones Thread

Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 20, 2015, 10:13:40 pm
Yes we did.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 20, 2015, 11:00:58 pm
Boomshanka!
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 20, 2015, 11:07:18 pm
May the seed of your loin be fruitful in the belly of your woman.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 20, 2015, 11:14:47 pm
You just called me a bastard didn't you?
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 02:21:39 am
I don't want to be negative but no.

Whistling on a Tuesday...you bastard.

Do you really need the light on when you're in the bath?
Well, yeah.
Why? What are you going to do, photosynthesize?


Unforgettable quotes and lines for me.  :)
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 08:03:53 am
:D Put a smile on my face on my way to work anyway
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 10:47:24 am
Could I borrow....a cup of sugar.....please?

Another one? How many is that you've had? You'll rot your teeth, you know.

Yeah, I was a bit worried about that, so I had all mine kicked out before I came 'round. These are Neil's.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 02:47:00 pm
Its quite interesting how many biscuits are named after revolutionaries...You've got your Garibaldi, you've got your bourbon and you've also got your Peak Freans Trotsky assortment.

Used to love the Alexi Sayle segments. :)
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 03:44:54 pm
Anybody watching that must of thought it looked like a negative reality inversion..

Cor did you just see that? It looked just like a negative reality inversion didnt it?


Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 04:41:09 pm
'Howzat'!!

Aaaarrrrggghhhh
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 21, 2015, 05:24:36 pm
Quote from: the good half on September 21, 2015, 04:41:09 pm
'Howzat'!!

Aaaarrrrggghhhh

Where's the young ones cricket match score updates, Max
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 07:35:41 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 21, 2015, 05:24:36 pm
Where's the young ones cricket match score updates, Max
Well just burn the stumps, Viv and they're yours.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 07:43:18 am
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 07:43:38 am
Quote from: Yozza1 on November 25, 2013, 06:58:52 pm
Open up, its the pigs
They defo knew.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 07:45:26 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on September 19, 2015, 09:55:34 pm
It was very much of the 80s but give Cameron a few years and it may be more relevant again than you might think!! :-\
Mightn't get that few years now.

Was it "We're going to smash the Oiks or Oinks!"?
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 08:01:42 am
'Oiks'

Rotten shame.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 10:11:25 am
Bacon Sandwich

Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 10:59:54 am
Special delivery for Oxford Uni, with lots of love from Scumbag College?
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 11:24:35 am
Achtung!
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 12:20:14 pm
Re: The Young Ones Thread
September 22, 2015, 03:51:01 pm
Give us some easy ones, Bambi, you big bottom-boil.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm
Quote from: Johnnyboy1973 on September 22, 2015, 03:51:01 pm
Give us some easy ones, Bambi, you big bottom-boil.

Is it true Bambi, did you do a Disney Nasty?
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:12:22 am
40th anniversary Blu ray collection with new extras out on the 28th; available for pre order.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:18:17 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 21, 2015, 02:47:00 pm
Its quite interesting how many biscuits are named after revolutionaries...You've got your Garibaldi, you've got your bourbon and you've also got your Peak Freans Trotsky assortment.

Used to love the Alexi Sayle segments. :)

Revolutionary biscuits of Italy
Rise up out of your box!
You have nothing to lose but your wafers
Yum yum yum yum yum
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 08:54:10 am
overall it hasn't aged too well imo (it is fucking 40 years old y'know liverbloke) - but still has some classic moments that will never age

it changed comedy for the better as it rid us of all those mother-in-law my wife is so fat tropes but the 'alternative' comedy scene was mainly all college educated comedians who have now landed us with that annoying immature giggling balls cock tits type of humour that really was the antithesis of the original 'alternative' agenda - ironically funny that (not)
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 09:13:42 am
Quote from: the good half on September 22, 2015, 08:01:42 am
'Oiks'

Rotten shame.
"Daddy sends hugs!" <--- Emma Thompson, by the way, daughter of Eric, the narrator of The Magic Roundabout.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 09:29:44 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:54:10 am
overall it hasn't aged too well imo (it is fucking 40 years old y'know liverbloke) - but still has some classic moments that will never age

it changed comedy for the better as it rid us of all those mother-in-law my wife is so fat tropes but the 'alternative' comedy scene was mainly all college educated comedians who have now landed us with that annoying immature giggling balls cock tits type of humour that really was the antithesis of the original 'alternative' agenda - ironically funny that (not)

Considering it was written by a bunch of 23-24 year olds who for the most went on to carve significant careers. It's a game changer for UK TV. There are very few shows that had Adrian Edmondson ,Rik Mayall, Nigel Planer, Alexi Sayle, Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Jennifer Saunders, Ben Elton, Robbie Coltrane, Stephen Fry, Mel Smith, Lenny Henry, Griff Rhys Jones, Tony Robinson and more pass through their show in only 12 episodes.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:16:50 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:29:44 am
Considering it was written by a bunch of 23-24 year olds who for the most went on to carve significant careers. It's a game changer for UK TV. There are very few shows that had Adrian Edmondson ,Rik Mayall, Nigel Planer, Alexi Sayle, Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Jennifer Saunders, Ben Elton, Robbie Coltrane, Stephen Fry, Mel Smith, Lenny Henry, Griff Rhys Jones, Tony Robinson and more pass through their show in only 12 episodes.

Hale and Pace as well mate  ;)

I cant picture Tony Robinson being in it, my minds gone blank. Can you point me in the direction of what one he was in please?
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:25:28 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:16:50 pm
Hale and Pace as well mate  ;)

I cant picture Tony Robinson being in it, my minds gone blank. Can you point me in the direction of what one he was in please?

Wasn't he in the sketch with Robbie Coltrane, with the huge sticky bun and the elephant Man?
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:32:25 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 12:25:28 pm
Wasn't he in the sketch with Robbie Coltrane, with the huge sticky bun and the elephant Man?
Yup - Dr Not The 9 o' Clock News :D  (and it was a giant chocolate eclair)

It was the same episode too, 'Bambi'.

Alexi Sayle had something to say about that actually......and he kind of has a point........

https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2013/jan/22/alexei-sayle-still-full-hate

"What I didn't understand, despite all my years of Marxist study groups, was that every revolution contains within it the seeds of its own destruction, and ours soon began to mutate in ways I could never have predicted. For me, the turning point, the moment resembling Oliver Cromwell's suppression of the Levellers, was the making of the Bambi episode for the second series of The Young Ones, broadcast in 1984.

I turned up for the recording to find several generations of Cambridge Footlights were in the show. "I thought these people were the enemy!" I railed at the writers. "The whole point of what we were doing was surely to challenge the smug hegemony of the Oxford, Cambridge, public-schoolboy comedy network, as well as destroying the old-school working men's club racists!"

"No, that was just you," the writers replied. "We never subscribed to your demented class-war ravings. We think all these people are lovely. Stephen Fry's made us lardy cake, Hugh Laurie's been playing boogie-woogie piano all morning, Mel Smith's going to take us for a ride in his gold Rolls-Royce, and Griff Rhys-Jones has been screaming abuse at minions to make us laugh."

I realised that what had begun  in my mind  as a radical experiment was slowly moving towards the centre, and I had ceased to be its leader. Not that I should paint myself as some sort of exemplar, a Bill Hicks-like saint who held himself above the seductive lures of success. I craved the money, the big audiences and the fame that all the others craved: I just wanted to do it without getting my hands dirty by making what I thought of as compromises  or by being best friends with Stephen Fry. Also, it took me years to accept that not everybody wanted to spend a rare night out being shouted at by a rabid, opinionated, fat man."

(It's also worth noting, true story, before his TV career breakthrough, he was a patient of my mother...)
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:33:28 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 12:25:28 pm
Wasn't he in the sketch with Robbie Coltrane, with the huge sticky bun and the elephant Man?

Thats it, thank you, that would have kept me up tonight otherwise. One of his lines was "You unfeeling bastard sir"
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:48:09 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:32:25 pm

Alexi Sayle had something to say about that actually......and he kind of has a point........


My fav Alexi gag

I once nearly joined the Foreign Legion... but joined the British Legion instead

The uniform is crap but you can gerra drink after hours.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 12:59:20 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:32:25 pm
Yup - Dr Not The 9 o' Clock News :D  (and it was a giant chocolate eclair)

It was the same episode too, 'Bambi'.

Alexi Sayle had something to say about that actually......and he kind of has a point........

https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2013/jan/22/alexei-sayle-still-full-hate

"What I didn't understand, despite all my years of Marxist study groups, was that every revolution contains within it the seeds of its own destruction, and ours soon began to mutate in ways I could never have predicted. For me, the turning point, the moment resembling Oliver Cromwell's suppression of the Levellers, was the making of the Bambi episode for the second series of The Young Ones, broadcast in 1984.

I turned up for the recording to find several generations of Cambridge Footlights were in the show. "I thought these people were the enemy!" I railed at the writers. "The whole point of what we were doing was surely to challenge the smug hegemony of the Oxford, Cambridge, public-schoolboy comedy network, as well as destroying the old-school working men's club racists!"

"No, that was just you," the writers replied. "We never subscribed to your demented class-war ravings. We think all these people are lovely. Stephen Fry's made us lardy cake, Hugh Laurie's been playing boogie-woogie piano all morning, Mel Smith's going to take us for a ride in his gold Rolls-Royce, and Griff Rhys-Jones has been screaming abuse at minions to make us laugh."

I realised that what had begun  in my mind  as a radical experiment was slowly moving towards the centre, and I had ceased to be its leader. Not that I should paint myself as some sort of exemplar, a Bill Hicks-like saint who held himself above the seductive lures of success. I craved the money, the big audiences and the fame that all the others craved: I just wanted to do it without getting my hands dirty by making what I thought of as compromises  or by being best friends with Stephen Fry. Also, it took me years to accept that not everybody wanted to spend a rare night out being shouted at by a rabid, opinionated, fat man."

(It's also worth noting, true story, before his TV career breakthrough, he was a patient of my mother...)

surprise he didn't see that coming

Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 06:32:40 pm
Off topic but still kind of on topic, I found all of the Comic Strip Presents recently on more4. These have probably dated better than The Young Ones, Mr Jolly Lives Next Door, A Fistfull Of Travellers Cheques and both Bad News episodes are amazing.
Re: The Young Ones Thread
Today at 06:58:48 pm
Barmy fluid
