The more I think about it, the more annoyed I am about the state of Tyson Fury last night. He had spells where he was on the front foot and he got in close and made it difficult for Usyk, but he couldn't keep that workrate up.



That was his career defining fight, all this talk about how he was focussed and he was leaving nothing to chance. Then he takes his top off and you can see he hasn't taken it seriously at all.



I think another set of judges could have given him the decision but he's got no one to blame but himself.



Before the fight I was thinking that it must have been a calculated tactical decision. Like not even Fury could go into a 3month camp, with no contact with the wife and family, and come out a stone heavier?!I didn't see any evidence of a real tactical change during the fight though; he was still on the back foot but just less mobile?