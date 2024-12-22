« previous next »
Lee-87

  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 22, 2024, 11:56:31 pm
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 22, 2024, 01:39:45 pm
Taking of Foreman. Thats who Itauma made me think of last night, although it might just be the hair

Calling it now, Ituama walks on to one soon and is never the same fighter after, same as his brother Karol
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 22, 2024, 11:56:40 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 22, 2024, 05:32:37 pm
From an all time point of view I see Muhammed Ali as Usyk's biggest challenge. People like Lewis/Bowen are too straight up and down no special effects for me to say Usyk wouldn't have a big big chance.


Lewis is still massively underrated. Bowe shouldnt even be mentioned in the same sentence.

Re Itauma comparison with Foreman, I did say it was probably more the hair, but he also has those big swinging roundhouse shots with Foreman like power (up til now)


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 12:00:06 am
When he brings out his own Grills then I;ll compare the two.  :D
Lee-87

  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 12:00:42 am
I'd personally love to see Holyfield Vs Usyk, proper chess match that, similar heights and carrier trajectories. Genuine 50/50 for me.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 12:01:12 am
Quote from: Lee-87 on December 23, 2024, 12:00:42 am
I'd personally love to see Holyfield Vs Usyk, proper chess match that, similar heights and carrier trajectories. Genuinely 50/50 for me.

Holyfield would klll him with headbuts mate.  :D
Lee-87

  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 12:02:04 am
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2024, 12:01:12 am
Holyfield would klll him with headbuts mate.  :D

Usyk would kill him with kindness though, so still 50/50
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 12:03:36 am
Larry Holmes would be an interesting match up for Usyk


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 01:11:07 am
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 08:59:02 am
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2024, 01:11:07 am

No argument with the result, but those are all mad in different ways.

How did no one give Fury the 10th?
Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 02:38:55 pm
Quote from: Lusty on December 22, 2024, 08:07:55 am
The more I think about it, the more annoyed I am about the state of Tyson Fury last night. He had spells where he was on the front foot and he got in close and made it difficult for Usyk, but he couldn't keep that workrate up.

That was his career defining fight, all this talk about how he was focussed and he was leaving nothing to chance. Then he takes his top off and you can see he hasn't taken it seriously at all.

I think another set of judges could have given him the decision but he's got no one to blame but himself.

Before the fight I was thinking that it must have been a calculated tactical decision. Like not even Fury could go into a 3month camp, with no contact with the wife and family, and come out a stone heavier?!

I didn't see any evidence of a real tactical change during the fight though; he was still on the back foot but just less mobile?
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
December 23, 2024, 06:08:06 pm
Quote from: Rich on December 23, 2024, 02:38:55 pm
Before the fight I was thinking that it must have been a calculated tactical decision. Like not even Fury could go into a 3month camp, with no contact with the wife and family, and come out a stone heavier?!

I didn't see any evidence of a real tactical change during the fight though; he was still on the back foot but just less mobile?

Well the massive unknown is what did he blow up to between fights before he went into camp for this one
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:18:25 pm
Turkey Shake wants Beterbiev to fight Benavidez if he beats Bivol in the rematch as well. If Bivol wins they want to make a trilogy.  ;D
