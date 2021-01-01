« previous next »
rhysd

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79040 on: Today at 12:08:05 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:04:04 am
Fury v Joshua next year.

Usyk prbably fights winner of Dubois/Parker and maybe a fight in Ukraine to finish it,.

How do you see Dubois Usyk II if it happened?
kvarmeismydad

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79041 on: Today at 12:12:32 am
Lennox had it harder. These fellas are decent but not nothing special.
Judge Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79042 on: Today at 12:13:57 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:12:32 am
Lennox had it harder. These fellas are decent but not nothing special.

Probably thought at ringside he could jab them both to death in his sleep
Ernie Clicker

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79043 on: Today at 12:18:10 am
The difference of opinion on here and elsewhere is a chuckle.
I personally thought Fury did really well, but not enough to take those 4 belts of Usyk.
Then my lad comes in and says it was a fucking fix and Fury battered him.
Anyway, at least Tyson knows where Nick lives.
Garlic Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79044 on: Today at 12:18:16 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
A pair of these I presume?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DB_cpT6IMw5/?igsh=Z29zOWxjaW4yMHlz

Seen this the other day regarding Gola. Mind boggling.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79045 on: Today at 12:23:19 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:08:05 am
How do you see Dubois Usyk II if it happened?

The same way as the first fight
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79046 on: Today at 01:10:56 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:08:05 am
How do you see Dubois Usyk II if it happened?

Usyk too good for anyone in this era.
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79047 on: Today at 01:11:41 am
Usyk won the fight, he landed more clear shots. It pretty much went the same as the first fight but this time Fur was more serious. Fury did better but hes just up against a fighter that can work you out and is better.
Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79048 on: Today at 01:15:49 am
I think it was level after 6 but then I don't really think you can make a case for Fury winning more than 1 round. Every time Fury landed in the 2nd half of the fight Usyk just responded and ended pretty much every exchange on top.

In the first half of the fight there were rounds when Fury managed to push Usyk back and command the centre of the ring but as he tired he just couldn't sustain any really attacks.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79049 on: Today at 02:19:20 am
Usyk landed 35 more punches than Fury (179 to 144) with more power punches landed (106 to 100) having thrown 85 less punches all fight (423 to 509)

He was more damaging and significantly more efficient, and frankly I feel a clear winner
B0151?

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79050 on: Today at 02:55:19 am
It just shows how deluded some people will always be doesn't it.

By literally every single measure it would be a better outcome for boxing, for the money men, for the audiences, if Tyson had won that fight. But he didn't. Usyk is just that guy. Best in the world.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79051 on: Today at 04:36:40 am
Scored it 117-112 in the end for Usyk. Hope he retires.
Garlic Red

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79052 on: Today at 07:03:55 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:19:20 am
Usyk landed 35 more punches than Fury (179 to 144) with more power punches landed (106 to 100) having thrown 85 less punches all fight (423 to 509)

He was more damaging and significantly more efficient, and frankly I feel a clear winner

Do you have the round by round breakdown of those numbers by any chance?
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #79053 on: Today at 08:07:55 am
The more I think about it, the more annoyed I am about the state of Tyson Fury last night. He had spells where he was on the front foot and he got in close and made it difficult for Usyk, but he couldn't keep that workrate up.

That was his career defining fight, all this talk about how he was focussed and he was leaving nothing to chance. Then he takes his top off and you can see he hasn't taken it seriously at all.

I think another set of judges could have given him the decision but he's got no one to blame but himself.
