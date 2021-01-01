Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Boxing thread
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Author
Topic: Boxing thread (Read 4465667 times)
stevieG786
Prefers bottom.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,335
AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78840 on:
Today
at 11:04:01 pm »
Usyk round that
4-2 fury
Logged
smicer claus is coming to town
Negative, miserable sod!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,394
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78841 on:
Today
at 11:04:09 pm »
4-2 Fury for me, hope Usyk starts to turn the tide now though, wonder if Fury's extra weight will make him tire
Logged
Clayton Bigsby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,564
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78842 on:
Today
at 11:04:12 pm »
Incredible fight. 57-57 for me through 6
Logged
Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club
Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,719
JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78843 on:
Today
at 11:04:28 pm »
I think Fury could really flag at the back end of this fight. I still think Usyk has another gear and Fury's weight could hinder him.
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 72,803
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78844 on:
Today
at 11:04:40 pm »
Look at the different scoring from all us fuckers on ehre. Now imagine trying to be a bent judge?
Logged
Reflexivity
Main Stander
Posts: 233
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78845 on:
Today
at 11:05:15 pm »
Fury very big amateur, Usyk playing the Turkey game.
Logged
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,447
Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78846 on:
Today
at 11:06:01 pm »
Draw for me
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 72,803
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78847 on:
Today
at 11:06:23 pm »
Fury looking a bit slower now, that added extra cow is tiring him.
Logged
Lusty
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,667
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78848 on:
Today
at 11:07:17 pm »
Workrate dropped from Fury in the 7th
Logged
Pistolero
BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,432
A serpent's tooth...
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78849 on:
Today
at 11:07:49 pm »
Usyk building up to the championship rounds...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
stevieG786
Prefers bottom.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,335
AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78850 on:
Today
at 11:07:50 pm »
Very close round. Usyk nicked it
4-3 Fury
Logged
Gili Gulu
Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,900
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78851 on:
Today
at 11:07:54 pm »
About all square now. Fight shifting Usyks way
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
smicer claus is coming to town
Negative, miserable sod!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 38,394
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78852 on:
Today
at 11:07:58 pm »
4-3 Fury. Fury looking a bit tired
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 72,803
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78853 on:
Today
at 11:08:02 pm »
Usyk's straight right hand is nasty like...
Logged
Armchair expert
Almost makes you agree with Gove
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,082
Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78854 on:
Today
at 11:08:15 pm »
The only way Fury wins this is catching Usyk with a haymaker
Logged
rhysd
Kopite
Posts: 652
Igor
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78855 on:
Today
at 11:09:06 pm »
Uysk really is like a terminator. Just keeps coming.
Logged
20 and 7
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,022
Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #78856 on:
Today
at 11:09:18 pm »
4-3 Fury.
Logged
