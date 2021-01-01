« previous next »
Online stevieG786

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78840 on: Today at 11:04:01 pm »
Usyk round that

4-2 fury
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78841 on: Today at 11:04:09 pm »
4-2 Fury for me, hope Usyk starts to turn the tide now though, wonder if Fury's extra weight will make him tire
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78842 on: Today at 11:04:12 pm »
Incredible fight. 57-57 for me through 6
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78843 on: Today at 11:04:28 pm »
I think Fury could really flag at the back end of this fight. I still think Usyk has another gear and Fury's weight could hinder him.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78844 on: Today at 11:04:40 pm »
Look at the different scoring from all us fuckers on ehre. Now imagine trying to be a bent judge?  :D
Online Reflexivity

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78845 on: Today at 11:05:15 pm »
Fury very big amateur,  Usyk playing the Turkey game.
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78846 on: Today at 11:06:01 pm »
Draw for me  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78847 on: Today at 11:06:23 pm »
Fury looking a bit slower now, that added extra cow is tiring him.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78848 on: Today at 11:07:17 pm »
Workrate dropped from Fury in the 7th
Offline Pistolero

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78849 on: Today at 11:07:49 pm »
Usyk building up to the championship rounds...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online stevieG786

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78850 on: Today at 11:07:50 pm »
Very close round. Usyk nicked it

4-3 Fury
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78851 on: Today at 11:07:54 pm »
About all square now. Fight shifting Usyks way
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78852 on: Today at 11:07:58 pm »
4-3 Fury. Fury looking a bit tired
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78853 on: Today at 11:08:02 pm »
Usyk's straight right hand is nasty like...
Online Armchair expert

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78854 on: Today at 11:08:15 pm »
The only way Fury wins this is catching Usyk with a haymaker
Online rhysd

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78855 on: Today at 11:09:06 pm »
Uysk really is like a terminator. Just keeps coming.
20 and 7

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78856 on: Today at 11:09:18 pm »
4-3 Fury.
