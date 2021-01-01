« previous next »
Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78640 on: Today at 08:50:19 pm »
Allen fucking robbed there. Wow
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78641 on: Today at 08:50:21 pm »
Haha. Are they preparing us for later with that decision?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78642 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 08:44:12 pm
Is Turkey Shake the one in sunglasses?

Aye  :D
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78643 on: Today at 08:51:09 pm »
Never understand how you can knock someone down and still lose it when it's obviously tight.
Online stoa

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78644 on: Today at 08:51:25 pm »
At least, the twats on that stream are turning on each other. Hope it ends in a big punch up and they are all knocked out...
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78645 on: Today at 08:51:25 pm »
Fisher lost 5 10-8, 6,7,8,9,10.

How he win that fight?

Allen should have tried harder for the stoppage though being the b side. I knew they would rob him.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78646 on: Today at 08:51:46 pm »
You don;t want me to start on my Hawkeye in boxing rant again lads.  :D
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78647 on: Today at 08:52:19 pm »
I'm generally more sympathetic to the judges than most, but that was an easy fight to score. There weren't really any close rounds.
Offline dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78648 on: Today at 08:53:16 pm »
The Doncaster De La Hoya won that
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78649 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:52:19 pm
I'm generally more sympathetic to the judges than most, but that was an easy fight to score. There weren't really any close rounds.

If you had a ringside judges consisting of Al, Fordy and Fromola they;d still call the right winner.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78650 on: Today at 08:57:35 pm »
That was one of the easiest fights to score

96-93

Fisher 1-4, Allen 5-10 with a knockdown.

Online Eeyore

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78651 on: Today at 08:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:59 pm
If you had a ringside judges consisting of Al, Fordy and Fromola they;d still call the right winner.

I think Stevie Wonder would have scored that better than the judges who gave it to Fisher.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78652 on: Today at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:55:59 pm
If you had a ringside judges consisting of Al, Fordy and Fromola they;d still call the right winner.
Fordy would somehow have scored it to Kell Brook.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78653 on: Today at 09:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:57:35 pm
That was one of the easiest fights to score

96-93

Fisher 1-4, Allen 5-10 with a knockdown.
I'd love them to explain which two of rounds 6 to 10 they gave to Fisher. Allen has screwed up plenty in his career but he's been badly done here.
Online Reflexivity

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78654 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm »
There is a shortage of fighters on the front line for Ukraine in the current conflict it seems, but there seems to be fucking platoon here all sucking Turkey's balls. That's my geopolitical take for the night.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78655 on: Today at 09:08:32 pm »
Naz is in the house. All is well
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78656 on: Today at 09:10:13 pm »
Imagine Naz on commentary?  ;D
Online ElMagico

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78657 on: Today at 09:14:21 pm »
Anyone got a decent stream that doesnt keep crashing please
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78658 on: Today at 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: ElMagico on Today at 09:14:21 pm
Anyone got a decent stream that doesnt keep crashing please

Considering the amount of people worlwide looking for a stream to this fight mate the chances of one being compleatly fine without any are slim.  :D
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78659 on: Today at 09:16:35 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 08:50:19 pm
Allen fucking robbed there. Wow

Its almost becoming like WWE, an entertainment rather than a sport. Laughable decisions arent new in boxing but that one beggars belief. One judge thinking Allen lost the fight would suggest that judge is useless, but when 2 of them think it then you get more than a whiff of match fixing.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78660 on: Today at 09:16:52 pm »
Online Reflexivity

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78661 on: Today at 09:20:21 pm »
Samie's bottom stream is good but you need to turn on the testosterone filter cos they are some Geordies with tattoos and that trying to sound hard.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78662 on: Today at 09:22:56 pm »
Imagine a RAWK Boxing stream?  ;D :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78663 on: Today at 09:26:25 pm »
What time will this Dick head come on 22:30?  :-\
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78664 on: Today at 09:27:44 pm »
So is there one more fight or is the big one next
Online Reflexivity

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78665 on: Today at 09:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:26:25 pm
What time will this Dick head come on 22:30?  :-\
I know fucking pain. I've had to break into my Xmas wine stash now  and I've got to go for a run tomorrow.
Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78666 on: Today at 09:29:56 pm »
Davis quit 💩
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78667 on: Today at 09:30:13 pm »
They said anytime after 9.30 pm.  But as we know boxing is never bang on with time schedules.  :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78668 on: Today at 09:30:50 pm »
I'm watching a film called 'We live in time' and monitoring this thread as the best place for all the latest boxing updates. Hopefully the movie will finish before the main fight.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78669 on: Today at 09:31:17 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 09:29:56 pm
Davis quit 💩

He had nothing left in him mate.  ;D
Online stoa

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78670 on: Today at 09:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:27:44 pm
So is there one more fight or is the big one next

I think they said one more fight before the big one...
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78671 on: Today at 09:32:42 pm »
Johnny, he didnt lose
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78672 on: Today at 09:34:49 pm »
In other news the quality content I want is here... ;D
