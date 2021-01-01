Really hope Usyk does it again.



Before the weigh-in, had a weird feeling the fat knobhead would win.



The weigh in has softened my fears a lot though, going all guns blazing against Usyk is suicide, he'll dance around and let him throw bingo wings til he tires out. No idea the correct way to beat Usyk, but Fury was only having joy early on in the first fight because his movement allowed him to connect with a few good uppercuts (which didn't have the biggest effect on Usyk TBF), he'll have more power now but will find Usyk a lot harder to hit.



Really hope Usyk does him convincingly so all that is left is a Joshua fight with no belts on the line.