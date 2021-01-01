« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 [1965]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4461563 times)

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,807
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78560 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm
You think Fury will come in heavy, try to blast him out quick?
I've heard that he could come in at 21 Stone!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,752
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78561 on: Yesterday at 05:26:32 pm »
I heard that's your peak fighting weight too mate.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,651
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78562 on: Yesterday at 06:17:20 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm
You think Fury will come in heavy, try to blast him out quick?

I think that's what he'll try at least.  If he weighs in heavy that will be his approach, I think he probably gets stopped late on in that case.

If he comes in light he'll be trying to box and I think it's a 50/50 fight.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,807
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78563 on: Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:26:32 pm
I heard that's your peak fighting weight too mate.
That's how much your upper body weights kebab boy  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,752
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78564 on: Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm »
Moses Itauma already fighting for the WBO & WBA International Heavyweight titles. Warren positioning him for a world title fight in late 25 maybe 26?  ???
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,752
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78565 on: Yesterday at 07:15:20 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm
That's how much your upper body weights kebab boy  ;D

 :D

With chicken legs...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,752
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78566 on: Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm »
Fury in at 281lbs  ;D

Usyk in at 226lbs

Quote
Tyson Fury is 19lbs HEAVIER than he was for his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk in May
Logged

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,620
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78567 on: Yesterday at 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm
Fury in at 281lbs  ;D

Usyk in at 226lbs


He had a big leather jacket and about 5 layers on. Most ludicrous weigh in ive seen. :lmao
Logged

Online dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78568 on: Yesterday at 07:36:09 pm »
Fury 19 1/2 stone minus the jacket, about right for him
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • Igor
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78569 on: Yesterday at 08:03:38 pm »
That's annoying.

So we don't really know what he's weighing at all.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,752
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78570 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm »
5-8 lbs give or take.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,752
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78571 on: Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,807
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78572 on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:38:42 pm

Usyk looks like he's ready to go on a rave and Fury looks like the bouncer at said party. He's 19 pounds heavier than fight 1 but it's more like 12 with the clothes. Still, heavyweights don't gain weight so they can fight off the back foot. Fury will try to get up close and use his size to fire off uppercuts, work the body and lean on Usyk. He got some flack for not using his size first time so he'll be keen to set the record straight. Whether he can do enough damage or last the pace if he doesn't have early success remains to be seen.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78573 on: Yesterday at 09:45:47 pm »
Usyk to win again, thankfully

Hope its by knockout
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78574 on: Today at 07:01:43 am »
Really hope Usyk does it again.

Before the weigh-in, had a weird feeling the fat knobhead would win.

The weigh in has softened my fears a lot though, going all guns blazing against Usyk is suicide, he'll dance around and let him throw bingo wings til he tires out. No idea the correct way to beat Usyk, but Fury was only having joy early on in the first fight because his movement allowed him to connect with a few good uppercuts (which didn't have the biggest effect on Usyk TBF), he'll have more power now but will find Usyk a lot harder to hit.

Really hope Usyk does him convincingly so all that is left is a Joshua fight with no belts on the line.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78575 on: Today at 07:22:58 am »
Theres no way Fury is anywhere near 281, I'd be surprised if his actual weight was over 275, infact I think hes probably lighter than that.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78576 on: Today at 07:28:46 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:22:58 am
Theres no way Fury is anywhere near 281, I'd be surprised if his actual weight was over 275, infact I think hes probably lighter than that.

Speaks volumes he needs to play these games if true. Usyk isn't a normal fighter, his ring IQ is immense, you won't shock him on fight night, he'll just adapt to whoever steps through those ropes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 [1965]   Go Up
« previous next »
 