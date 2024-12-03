I fancy Fury to win a decision.



The key to the fight is exactly what I said the first time round, Fury can only win this fight boxing at long range or at very close range.



What he cannot do is fight at mid range, Usyk is the absolute master at fighting mid range with his footwork and shorter arms. Every single bit of trouble Fury had in that first fight came from exchanging at mid range, the round 9 bombardment started exactly through that, Fury trying to unload 3 shots at mid-range and Usyk landing the over hand left during the exchange.



I'm a bit undecided on Furys strategy, I think he might do what Samie says and fight much more aggressively the first 4 rounds and see the impact it has and how Usyk adapts to that. Got a feeling Fury will then Fight more on the back foot the 2nd half of the fight but we'll see.