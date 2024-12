Think I'll put every spare penny I have on Fury points, don't think either will have enough to KO the other despite the wobbles in the first. Just feels like a Fury win is best for all parties, financially, which seems to be the decider these days. Hope I'm wrong and Usyk flattens him but just got this nagging feeling it will be 1-1 to throw a further spanner in the works for the rest of the challengers.