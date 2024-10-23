Naoya Inoue will defend his Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Bantamweight world titles vs Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve Dec 24th in Tokyo, Japan.
Lawrence Okolie has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren's Queensberry ahead of his move up to the Heavyweight division.
What a shit undercard tonight. Only fight worthwhile is the main event.
Fuckin' Hell! Gomez Jr just did a "No Mas" in the changing room before his fight to Bellotti.
As in refused to even go out and fight?
Catterall wins by UD117-108116-109116-109
Canelo Alvarez vs Chris Eubank Jr preliminary talks have now restarted for the fight to potentially happen next, Ben Shalom has revealed. [@SkySports]
