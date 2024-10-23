« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 [1959]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4402077 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78320 on: October 23, 2024, 07:24:44 pm »
Usyk v Fury 2 poster


Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,644
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78321 on: October 23, 2024, 07:30:43 pm »
You can tell Fury is not up for this one bit. He just wants to get this over with so he can take the Joshua fight next year.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78322 on: October 24, 2024, 01:20:26 am »
Catterall v Prograis this weekend lads.  :wave

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78323 on: October 24, 2024, 09:52:17 pm »
Potentially Inoue's last fight at Super Bantam before he moves up to Featherweight.

Quote
Naoya Inoue will defend his Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Bantamweight world titles vs Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve Dec 24th in Tokyo, Japan.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78324 on: October 25, 2024, 04:12:09 pm »
The Saudi february card starting to shape up, looks like Joshua is refusing the Dubois rematch, so I suspect we are gonna see

Kabayel v Bakole
Dubois v Parker

That's if Zhang is paid enough to pull out of the Parker rematch.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78325 on: October 25, 2024, 04:16:04 pm »
Okoli signed with Warren and moving up to Heavyweight also.

Quote
Lawrence Okolie has signed a promotional deal with Frank Warren's Queensberry ahead of his move up to the Heavyweight division.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78326 on: October 26, 2024, 03:58:18 pm »
What a shit undercard tonight. Only fight worthwhile is the main event.

Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78327 on: October 26, 2024, 07:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2024, 03:58:18 pm
What a shit undercard tonight. Only fight worthwhile is the main event.


A hard pass!

I'm unsure why Prograis is such a big underdog. Catterall should win but it's not a foregone conclusion. I'm also unsure why Hatton is favourite since he lost the first fight.
« Last Edit: October 26, 2024, 07:42:24 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78328 on: October 26, 2024, 08:47:36 pm »
Fuckin' Hell! Gomez Jr just did a "No Mas" in the changing room before his fight to Bellotti.  ;D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,112
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78329 on: October 26, 2024, 08:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2024, 08:47:36 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Gomez Jr just did a "No Mas" in the changing room before his fight to Bellotti.  ;D
As in refused to even go out and fight?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78330 on: October 26, 2024, 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2024, 08:47:36 pm
Fuckin' Hell! Gomez Jr just did a "No Mas" in the changing room before his fight to Bellotti.  ;D

Bellotti must have some reach
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78331 on: October 26, 2024, 09:11:27 pm »
 ;D

Unless you got injured during the wrapping of your hands, it'sa a shithouse move.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78332 on: October 26, 2024, 10:06:41 pm »
Prograis is too predictable. He  lets his opponants know what he's going to do but never changes his tactics.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78333 on: October 26, 2024, 10:09:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 26, 2024, 08:55:55 pm
As in refused to even go out and fight?

Pretty much mate about hour before fight was cancelled.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78334 on: October 26, 2024, 10:14:04 pm »
Catterall is trying to prove he's some master defensive tactcian here, you ain;t that Jack.   ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78335 on: October 26, 2024, 10:16:07 pm »
Catterall down in ROund 5
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78336 on: October 26, 2024, 10:21:27 pm »
Prograis is atleast throwing some agressive punches here. Catterall seems to think he an Pernell Whitaker his way to a win here.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78337 on: October 26, 2024, 10:25:54 pm »
Both men have cuts on their eyes here.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78338 on: October 26, 2024, 10:33:18 pm »
Wow didn;t see that coming here. Catterall knocks down Prograis twice in the round 9.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78339 on: October 26, 2024, 10:48:43 pm »
Catterall wins by UD

117-108

116-109

116-109
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,112
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78340 on: October 26, 2024, 10:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 26, 2024, 10:48:43 pm
Catterall wins by UD

117-108

116-109

116-109
Whos next for him?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78341 on: October 26, 2024, 10:57:42 pm »
https://streameast.stream/


Wants a world title fight mate. Outside of Teofimo Lopez he should beat the other three title holders at Light Welter.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm by Samie »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,112
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78342 on: October 26, 2024, 11:07:20 pm »
Deserves one, should still have a perfect record
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78343 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Canelo Alvarez vs Chris Eubank Jr preliminary talks have now restarted for the fight to potentially happen next, Ben Shalom has revealed. [@SkySports]
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 [1959]   Go Up
« previous next »
 