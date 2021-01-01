« previous next »
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78160 on: Today at 10:34:04 pm »
Honestly, not worth it having to sit through all this shite, off to bed.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78161 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm »
the fake crowd noise is pretty obvious too
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78162 on: Today at 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:33:07 pm
What happened to these 9pm starts we were promised?  The card will have to start about 7am to fit all this bollocks in.

9pm on Eddies UK  cards mate.  Read the dickheads smallprints.  ;D
Online stevienash

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78163 on: Today at 10:37:12 pm »
Any streams?
Thanks in advance
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78164 on: Today at 10:38:27 pm »
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78165 on: Today at 10:39:45 pm »
If the Saudi's manage to ban rappers from boxing, I will be fully sportswashed.  I'd be sat here in a Newcastle shirt with a tea towel on my head.
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78166 on: Today at 10:40:49 pm »
Noooo.... there's more! It's bad enough there being music, but it's also shit music....
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78167 on: Today at 10:41:51 pm »
lol busta rhymes not had a decent hit in 20 yrs but ok
Offline garumn

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78168 on: Today at 10:44:19 pm »
this is just never going to end is it.
Online jonnypb

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78169 on: Today at 10:45:05 pm »
Please dont let there be another boxing match in Saudi.

Abu Dhabi and Saudi are doing their best to ruin every type of sport.

Pumping fake crowd noise into the stadium, just like at the Eithad.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78170 on: Today at 10:45:05 pm »
The Missy Elliott song is a banger but wtf is this mimed shit :lmao
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78171 on: Today at 10:48:06 pm »
At last, the 3-day music festival is over. Now, boxing?
Online dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78172 on: Today at 10:51:01 pm »
Finally, here's Buffer
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78173 on: Today at 10:54:45 pm »
streams went mad there for a minute or 5, did missy shake her batty in his excellence's face?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78174 on: Today at 10:54:56 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:45:05 pm
Please dont let there be another boxing match in Saudi.

Abu Dhabi and Saudi are doing their best to ruin every type of sport.

Pumping fake crowd noise into the stadium, just like at the Eithad.

Saudis have bought top level boxing mate. Promoters are nearly obsoleate now.
