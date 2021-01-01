Looks like Whittaker isn't as good as everyone was claiming he was.
Missed this, what happened?
Missed this, what happened?
Here's the clip. https://xcancel.com/dantheboxingman/status/1845156444754313401
Switched over for the Nicholson fight. Feel bad, but always refused to watch until they 3 min rounds / 12x3 for title fights like this. Not the fighters fault in the slightest but needs to be changed as not many are arsed watching 10x2
https://vipleague.im/boxing/artur-beterbiev-vs-dmitry-bivol-streaming-link-1https://the.streameast.app/stream/boxing/dmitry-bivol-vs-artur-beterbiev-live-stream
what you get ? lamb doner with all the trimmings?
Eubank looks good when he stays behind the jab, but he just can't help himself throwing the shots that he thinks look flash but leave him wide open. This is why he's stuck at this level.
That and a Mixed Grill mate.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]