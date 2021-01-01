« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 [1953]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4377221 times)

Online danuttah

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78080 on: Today at 06:36:57 pm »
Looks like Whittaker isn't as good as everyone was claiming he was.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78081 on: Today at 06:38:20 pm »
On RAWK? We'all said he was shite.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78082 on: Today at 06:38:28 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 06:36:57 pm
Looks like Whittaker isn't as good as everyone was claiming he was.

I always advocated be was shit  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78083 on: Today at 06:39:16 pm »
He might've done a "Dubois" here.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78084 on: Today at 06:39:28 pm »
Whittaker knew he was out of his league, way before that, utter fucking shit
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78085 on: Today at 06:40:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78086 on: Today at 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 06:36:57 pm
Looks like Whittaker isn't as good as everyone was claiming he was.
Lad did you not read the previous page?!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78087 on: Today at 06:41:18 pm »
BOXING REFS! Draw.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78088 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Draw my arse, Whittaker should be ashamed, he knew he was losing this. we all know that's his limit, the blert.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78089 on: Today at 06:42:19 pm »
58-57 Whittaker

58-57  Cameron

58-58 Draw
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78090 on: Today at 06:44:36 pm »
Missed this, what happened?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78091 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:44:36 pm
Missed this, what happened?
I'm not watching yet, but I was scrolling down my Twitter feed and saw a video of him saying he's not far off Beterbiev and Bivol's level. Literally the next Tweet was a video of him sailing over the top rope ;D
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78092 on: Today at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:44:36 pm
Missed this, what happened?

They both fell over the top rope, Whittaker invented an injury as he was beginning to get battered. The judges called it a draw. Whittaker is shit.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78093 on: Today at 06:48:02 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 06:44:36 pm
Missed this, what happened?

Whittaker was fighting a shit fight and did a WWE move on himself and Cameron going over the top rope and faked an injury.  ;D
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78094 on: Today at 06:51:16 pm »
Whittaker took a dive over the top himself, he was bending over backwards. Then to fake an ankle, have to admire the hustle.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78095 on: Today at 06:51:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78096 on: Today at 06:57:17 pm »
Nothing we didn't already know, Whittaker is British level at best but his gob has got him chances he never ever deserves
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78097 on: Today at 06:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:51:22 pm
Here's the clip.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/dantheboxingman/status/1845156444754313401
😂
Taking the WWE heel thing a bit too seriously.

Can we call him Ben Shittaker now?
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78098 on: Today at 06:59:52 pm »
Switched over for the Nicholson fight. Feel bad, but always refused to watch until they 3 min rounds / 12x3 for title fights like this. Not the fighters fault in the slightest but needs to be changed as not many are arsed watching 10x2
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78099 on: Today at 07:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 06:59:52 pm
Switched over for the Nicholson fight. Feel bad, but always refused to watch until they 3 min rounds / 12x3 for title fights like this. Not the fighters fault in the slightest but needs to be changed as not many are arsed watching 10x2

Not missing much, Chapman is keeping busy but not landing anything. Nicholson will do the business in the final few.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78100 on: Today at 07:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:51:22 pm
Here's the clip.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/dantheboxingman/status/1845156444754313401
Don't see how that happens unless the ropes are fucked or one of them wants it to happen.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78101 on: Today at 07:04:30 pm »
I;ve never been comfortable watching Women's Boxing.  So just placed my food kebab order.  :D
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78102 on: Today at 07:37:08 pm »
Wouldnt usually do this but at a wedding tonight and dont want to miss anything. Anyone have any mobile-friendly streams please help a fellow red out please.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78103 on: Today at 07:40:56 pm »
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,306
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78104 on: Today at 07:44:31 pm »
 ::)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78105 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm »
What did I miss mate? I went to pay the fuckin delivery driver who's got my food.  ;D
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,306
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78106 on: Today at 07:48:00 pm »
Szeremeta down with first real attack, but he's come back ok to be fair
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78107 on: Today at 07:50:02 pm »
Ah fuckin' bum.  ;D
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,306
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78108 on: Today at 07:51:19 pm »
what you get ? lamb doner with all the trimmings?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78109 on: Today at 07:51:26 pm »
Eubank looks good when he stays behind the jab, but he just can't help himself throwing the shots that he thinks look flash but leave him wide open.  This is why he's stuck at this level.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78110 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:51:19 pm
what you get ? lamb doner with all the trimmings?

That and a Mixed Grill mate.  ;D
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78111 on: Today at 07:54:39 pm »
Eubank getting caught, against someone that can punch and he gets bombed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,301
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78112 on: Today at 07:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:51:26 pm
Eubank looks good when he stays behind the jab, but he just can't help himself throwing the shots that he thinks look flash but leave him wide open.  This is why he's stuck at this level.

Szeremeta can't really punch so if it goes the distance Jr needs to go back to British level.  ;D
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,306
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #78113 on: Today at 07:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:53:20 pm
That and a Mixed Grill mate.  ;D
;D


had a mixed grill earlier, so will be cheese n biscuits (Hovis) in a bit
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 [1953]   Go Up
« previous next »
 