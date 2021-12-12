Was a presenter back then, was ok at that but awful as an actual commentator
Aye.Imagine Naz in commentary?
Wow. Through the ropes. Corner did the right thing. Rios was gone not sure why the ref kept counting, one look should have been enough
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Enjoyed that, Ball of course massively deserved. Not quite sure why Ball needs to 'front' the guy every time the round ends though. Small time, petty shit that.
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]