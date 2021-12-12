« previous next »
Boxing thread

Irishred1

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78000 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm
excellent timing there form Ball
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78001 on: Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Was a presenter back then, was ok at that but awful as an actual commentator

Aye.

Imagine Naz in commentary?  ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78002 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Riso down again
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78003 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
Much better round for Ball but cut under the right eye too now.

Rios looked very tired there
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78004 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm
Aye.

Imagine Naz in commentary?  ;D
Id pay PPV prices for that
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78005 on: Yesterday at 10:49:45 pm
Ball wins this pretty easily if this goes to the cards. But with a cut and his nose being fucked all Rios needs a haymaker here.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78006 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm
Rios has a decent body shot and that's about it.   ;D
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78007 on: Yesterday at 10:57:16 pm
Been a decent fight this. Great effort from both but Ball easily ahead
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78008 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
If/when BAll wins here he should really look to unify the divison. Liek I said Fetherweight isn;t currently stacked and Vargas and Espinoza are the other champs. Ball could be Undisputed here.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78009 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
Finally. Ball stops him.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78010 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm
Wow. Through the ropes. Corner did the right thing. Rios was gone not sure why the ref kept counting, one look should have been enough

danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78011 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Good fiight that. I don't think Rios was ever going to give up. Maybe not so past it.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78012 on: Yesterday at 11:01:44 pm
Fair play to Ball, I thought he may have been tiring when Rios took the fifth but he was relentless

Incredible grit and bravery from Rios as well
Irishred1

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78013 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
Enjoyed that. 2 good men
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78014 on: Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm
Wow. Through the ropes. Corner did the right thing. Rios was gone not sure why the ref kept counting, one look should have been enough

Was I seeing things or did the ref try to pull him under the rope after 2 or 3
Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78015 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm
Enjoyed that, Ball of course massively deserved.

Not quite sure why Ball needs to 'front' the guy every time the round ends though. Small time, petty shit that.
duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78016 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler
AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78017 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm
Enjoyed that, Ball of course massively deserved.

Not quite sure why Ball needs to 'front' the guy every time the round ends though. Small time, petty shit that.

Because he thinks hes prime Mike Tyson.
John C

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78018 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
Watched it with my eldest daughter, she played spot her mates in the audience all night.

Decent battle that though.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78019 on: Today at 12:14:35 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler

I've said it before, Inoue beats evreyone below Lightweight mate.  It just depends if he fancies moving up again.
rocco

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78020 on: Today at 08:53:40 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler

Id target Vargas then Espinoza and Leo and become undisputed then think about the monster
AndyMuller

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78021 on: Today at 01:55:52 pm
Who do we think will win out of Beterbiev and Bivol then?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78022 on: Today at 02:04:40 pm
Heart says Beterbiev but head says Bivol. Had this fight been made a couple of years earlier even it would be Beterbiev all day.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78023 on: Today at 05:55:59 pm
Gotta be Beterbiev for me, but think he will do it by decision. People sleep on his skills because he sleeps everyone.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #78024 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
I wouldnt be too quick to make a fight with Inoue. His face would look like Minter after 3 rounds with Hagler
He would get flattened to be honest. His defence isn't anywhere near good enough to even challenge Inoue.
