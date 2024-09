Good post mate, just a point in regards to Dubois maybe taking a bit of time to get AJ out of there. I thought he was very methodical and smart; he didn't rush in throwing big bombs trying to get him out of there. He established his jab very early and once he had AJ hurt he just stalked, took his time, threw punches obviously but he wasn't overly reckless because he could have walked onto one.He had AJ hurt so early but he kept the foot down without being stupid and I thought it was a very good performance from him. In regards to Joshua, his chin isn't necessarily weak (how long has this been discussed) but once he's hurt he's really hurt and takes a while to recover. His legs go and he looks incredible vulnerable to anything once his legs buckle a bit.