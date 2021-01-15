Well bugger me. Didn't see that coming. Fair play to Dubois, he was a paper champion on the way to the ring but a legit one on the way out.



AJ has got to be done. No harm in losing by a couple of rounds to Usyk who's a generational talent, and you can make excuses for the Ruiz fight, but not sure you can come back from this.



He might get a few soft touches and then a cash grab against Fury or the ghost of Deontay Wilder I suppose.