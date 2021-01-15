wtf are you on about ?
If Dubois is the "future" of the division, it's automatically worse than the previous era.
Usyk dealt with Dubois. Joyce battered Dubois.
Dubois is maybe peak Dillian level.
Again, he got chinned by Joyce.
AJ is done, I'm a lil sad but it is what it is.
Great performance for Dubois tonight.
Still, Dubois ain't anything to get moist over. What are his "best" attributes?
"Heart", "gas tank", "good chin"...... Hardly what we label the greats with (fictional Italian/American boxers aside).
Just a bit lame really all around.