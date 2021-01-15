I guess people won't look back on Joshua's career too kindly but he did beat some good men back in the day.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but he's never been the same since he got whacked around by Ruiz Jr.
On the plus side Eddie Hearn has done a wonderful promotion job with him, he'll walk away absolutely loaded and we can all look forward to him fighting Fury at Wembley in 2027.
Why would anyone look forward to that shite?
Joshua has always been an overhyped shithouse. Utter tripe. Hes lucky hes lived in a mediocre heavyweight era rather than a good one, otherwise the only role hed have had at Wembley tonight is cleaning the bogs.
And Hearn, fuck me. Cockney blert of the worst kind. Id pay money to watch a queue of has been heavyweights punch fuck out of his smug annoying grid.