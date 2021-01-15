I guess people won't look back on Joshua's career too kindly but he did beat some good men back in the day.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but he's never been the same since he got whacked around by Ruiz Jr.

On the plus side Eddie Hearn has done a wonderful promotion job with him, he'll walk away absolutely loaded and we can all look forward to him fighting Fury at Wembley in 2027.



Why would anyone look forward to that shite?Joshua has always been an overhyped shithouse. Utter tripe. Hes lucky hes lived in a mediocre heavyweight era rather than a good one, otherwise the only role hed have had at Wembley tonight is cleaning the bogs.And Hearn, fuck me. Cockney blert of the worst kind. Id pay money to watch a queue of has been heavyweights punch fuck out of his smug annoying grid.