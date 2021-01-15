« previous next »
Offline stockdam

Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.
Online amir87

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Warren is drunk or stoned this was no where near Hagler v Hearns.  ;D

I think he means if they fought now.
Offline RobbieRedman

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Dubois v Zhang in China would be epic.
would be, but if I was Warren i would avoid that one like the plague for now
Offline cornishscouser92

Amazed at how easy Joshua was to hit there
Offline Samie

I think Al could bore Dubois to death. Who wants to see it?
Offline Samie

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
I think he means if they fought now.

 :D And one of them is dead.
Offline Samie

Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:46:49 pm
would be, but if I was Warren i would avoid that one like the plague for now

What Turkey Shake wants he gets mate. All promoters our bowing to him, Frank has no say.

I say Dubois gets an easy defence for his next fight then they look for Zhang or Parker.
Offline Andy82lfc

Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:46:21 pm
Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.

They all legged it when they heard the winner would go to Riyadh including exciting excursions.
Offline Lee-87

Some of them raffle winners fuming they can't call in sick to work tomorrow now
Offline danuttah

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
They all legged it when they heard the winner would go to Riyadh including exciting excursions.

Head chopping masterclass and how to stone effectively.
Offline slotmachine

Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
Offline RedSince86

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Dubois v Zhang in China would be epic.
I hope so, Zhang is my fav HW.

He deserves his shot now.
Online John C

Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:46:21 pm
Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.
;D
Offline RedSince86

Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
Evertonians always talk shite.
Online John C

There's a lesson there for everyone who slips over in the kitchen when pissed as fuck, blame your partner for mot mopping the floor.
Online Wabaloolah

Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
:lmao, WTF! A better comparison is Bruno
Offline jedimaster

So the challenger Joshua has a rematch clause if he loses to Dubois, the champion? Farcical.
Online Wabaloolah

Steve Bunce is spot on, a tough one to come back from as he was down so many times. Much easier to come back from a fight where you get caught by a puncher, like Mcall when he beat Lennox
Online duvva 💅

Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
Well they are both British heavyweights but ones probably the greatest British fighter and the other is AJ
Online rushyman

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm
Question for the avid boxing fans

Why is it some fighters persistently have their hands low in fights? Isn't protecting yourself and keeping your hands up like rule number one in boxing?

Joshua simply thinks he's better than he is

Hearn doesn't help saying he's the best of all time non stop to anyone that will listen. Greedy wide boy twat
Online rushyman

Anyone else notice the absolute wham being chatted in Joshua's corner between rounds

Just more inflating of his ego. Not once did they tell him to get his hands up

The most deserved pasting I've seen in a while this was
Offline gazzalfc

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
Anyone else notice the absolute wham being chatted in Joshua's corner between rounds

Just more inflating of his ego. Not once did they tell him to get his hands up

The most deserved pasting I've seen in a while this was

Yep said it on here during the fight

At least this time round his corner wasn't saying he was up on points like that did against Usyk
Online rushyman

Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:27:28 pm
Yep said it on here during the fight

At least this time round his corner wasn't saying he was up on points like that did against Usyk

Then Eddie Hearn sounded like his mum afterwards, chatted even more shit

 

Online stjohns

Just watched the knockout. That's some punch, alright. Crazy to fight with low hands against that power. Hospital job, if anyone's got the brains to take him.
Online dikwad

I guess people won't look back on Joshua's career too kindly but he did beat some good men back in the day.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but he's never been the same since he got whacked around by Ruiz Jr.
On the plus side Eddie Hearn has done a wonderful promotion job with him, he'll walk away absolutely loaded and we can all look forward to him fighting Fury at Wembley in 2027.
Online 1892tillforever

Took Dubois a good 5 minutes before he realised he won bless him  :D
Online Only Me

Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm
I guess people won't look back on Joshua's career too kindly but he did beat some good men back in the day.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but he's never been the same since he got whacked around by Ruiz Jr.
On the plus side Eddie Hearn has done a wonderful promotion job with him, he'll walk away absolutely loaded and we can all look forward to him fighting Fury at Wembley in 2027.

Why would anyone look forward to that shite?

Joshua has always been an overhyped shithouse. Utter tripe. Hes lucky hes lived in a mediocre heavyweight era rather than a good one, otherwise the only role hed have had at Wembley tonight is cleaning the bogs.

And Hearn, fuck me. Cockney blert of the worst kind. Id pay money to watch a queue of has been heavyweights punch fuck out of his smug annoying grid.
