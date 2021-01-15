Warren is drunk or stoned this was no where near Hagler v Hearns.
Dubois v Zhang in China would be epic.
I think he means if they fought now.
would be, but if I was Warren i would avoid that one like the plague for now
Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.
They all legged it when they heard the winner would go to Riyadh including exciting excursions.
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
