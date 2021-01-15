« previous next »
Online stockdam

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:46:21 pm
Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.
Online amir87

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:46:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:45:18 pm
Warren is drunk or stoned this was no where near Hagler v Hearns.  ;D

I think he means if they fought now.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:46:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:43:37 pm
Dubois v Zhang in China would be epic.
would be, but if I was Warren i would avoid that one like the plague for now
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:46:53 pm
Amazed at how easy Joshua was to hit there
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:47:14 pm
I think Al could bore Dubois to death. Who wants to see it?
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:48:47 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:46:39 pm
I think he means if they fought now.

 :D And one of them is dead.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:49:43 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 10:46:49 pm
would be, but if I was Warren i would avoid that one like the plague for now

What Turkey Shake wants he gets mate. All promoters our bowing to him, Frank has no say.

I say Dubois gets an easy defence for his next fight then they look for Zhang or Parker.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:50:42 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:46:21 pm
Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.

They all legged it when they heard the winner would go to Riyadh including exciting excursions.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:54:31 pm
Some of them raffle winners fuming they can't call in sick to work tomorrow now
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:54:48 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:50:42 pm
They all legged it when they heard the winner would go to Riyadh including exciting excursions.

Head chopping masterclass and how to stone effectively.
Online slotmachine

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:55:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:43:37 pm
Dubois v Zhang in China would be epic.
I hope so, Zhang is my fav HW.

He deserves his shot now.
Online John C

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:55:40 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:46:21 pm
Stadium emptied quickly. Theres nobody there listening to the guy announcing the winners of the raffle.
;D
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:56:15 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
Evertonians always talk shite.
Online John C

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:58:24 pm
There's a lesson there for everyone who slips over in the kitchen when pissed as fuck, blame your partner for mot mopping the floor.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:00:06 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
:lmao, WTF! A better comparison is Bruno
Online jedimaster

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:00:47 pm
So the challenger Joshua has a rematch clause if he loses to Dubois, the champion? Farcical.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:04:43 pm
Steve Bunce is spot on, a tough one to come back from as he was down so many times. Much easier to come back from a fight where you get caught by a puncher, like Mcall when he beat Lennox
Online duvva 💅

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:04:53 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 10:55:07 pm
Fuck me have you heard the shite Bellew's coming out with 'Lennox Lewis very similar' to Joshua
Well they are both British heavyweights but ones probably the greatest British fighter and the other is AJ
