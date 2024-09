A few people who I work with got tickets, thank fuck I got kicked out of the queue on Ticketmaster Nails against a chalkboard sounds better than this.



Im genuinely stunned how bad he is I havenít heard him for years.Itís like some horrible tribute band. Actually quite sad in a way heíll never have that sound again from his voice that was so iconic.Never thought Iíd say this but Iíd rather hear Noel!