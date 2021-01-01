« previous next »
Today at 07:47:24 pm
hixxstar on Today at 07:37:21 pm
Ring walk... 9-45... 10 pm.. just after 'Liam Gallagher' live performance..  8)

Are we all standing up for that one Hixx?
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 07:47:48 pm
Any links folks?....my usually rock solid provider has shit the bed....
Today at 07:50:31 pm
good scrap this
Today at 07:51:33 pm
Today at 07:54:26 pm
Cheers Samie 😎🤟
Today at 07:55:45 pm
Hixxster knows the real good streams though. Egg face you're need mate.  ;D
Today at 07:56:54 pm
Hutchinson keeps putting his hands low, motherfucker you ain;t that talented.  ;D
Today at 07:59:07 pm
Roberto Duran is at Wembley tonght. He would've sold at Wembley twice over back in the 80's.
Today at 07:59:13 pm
This Hutchinson fella certainly doesn't give up - cocky little fuck as well.
Today at 08:01:50 pm
danuttah on Today at 07:59:13 pm
This Hutchinson fella certainly doesn't give up - cocky little fuck as well.

There's showboating against Joshua Buatsi, try that at world level and he gets  put on his arse.  ;D
Today at 08:02:33 pm
Today at 08:02:38 pm
Naz is in the house I see and I think it was Nigel Benn
« Reply #77572 on: Today at 08:04:00 pm »
duvva 💅 on Today at 08:02:38 pm
Naz is in the house I see and I think it was Nigel Benn

Naz is...get him a mic.  ;D
Today at 08:05:23 pm
Buatsi is winning this but he looks so unconvincing.
Today at 08:07:32 pm
Buatsi said he's like to fight Beterbiev. Beterbiev would massacre him.   ;D
