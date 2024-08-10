« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 [1937]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4323147 times)

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77440 on: August 10, 2024, 12:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 10, 2024, 11:53:17 am
Not really a big fan of Jalolov being there to be honest.
Yeah it's nonsense. He's 14-0 as professional ffs! Joshua, Fury or Usyk could have entered under the rule change couldn't they? Will Javolov try to do the 2028 Olympics too I wonder?
« Last Edit: August 10, 2024, 01:00:16 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77441 on: August 10, 2024, 01:57:15 pm »
I can't take Amateur boxing seriously these days.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77442 on: August 10, 2024, 09:36:58 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August 10, 2024, 12:58:08 pm
Yeah it's nonsense. He's 14-0 as professional ffs! Joshua, Fury or Usyk could have entered under the rule change couldn't they? Will Javolov try to do the 2028 Olympics too I wonder?
I'm not convinced boxing will be in the 2028 Olympics.  And to be honest I'm not sure I'm bothered any more, it's even more of a circus than the pro game.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77443 on: August 11, 2024, 06:08:49 pm »
Quote
Frank Warren has indicated that a Joseph Parker vs Zhilei Zhang rematch will have to happen next as Zhang has a rematch clause and intends on enforcing it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77444 on: August 15, 2024, 08:06:24 pm »
Quote
Announced: Nick Ball will defend his WBA Featherweight world title vs Ronny Rios on October 5th in Liverpool.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77445 on: August 15, 2024, 10:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 15, 2024, 08:06:24 pm

A good fighter who is past his best. It's a nice name to have on the CV, as I expect Ball will outwork him to a decision victory. Rios has never actually been a world champion (lost both his attempts), so this is surely his last shot.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77446 on: August 16, 2024, 08:24:31 pm »
Turkey Shake wants to make Zhang v Bakole.

Quote
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has stated that he wants to make Zhilei Zhang vs Martin Bakole and said it could headline a potential Riyadh Season Card in China in the first week of December.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77447 on: August 21, 2024, 03:20:04 pm »
Quote
ANNOUNCED: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol full undercard on October 12th in Saudi Arabia:

🥊 Shakur Stevenson vs Joe Cordina
🥊 Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta
🥊 Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II
🥊 Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey
🥊 Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron
🥊 Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman
🥊 Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77448 on: August 21, 2024, 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 21, 2024, 03:20:04 pm

That's not actually that bad, apart from the fact that putting both Eubank Jr and Ben Whitaker on the same card means I'll probably have put my boot through the TV before the end of the night.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77449 on: August 21, 2024, 04:35:02 pm »
Aye, that's the sort of card you'd be getting on a weekly basis  20 years ago.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77450 on: August 22, 2024, 09:15:26 am »
Stevenson v cordina could be interesting. Cordina was class until he got stopped by a journeyman last time. Hopefully he has learned his lesson.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77451 on: August 22, 2024, 02:20:16 pm »
Stevenson is pretty special, he's going to lose again.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77452 on: August 25, 2024, 11:59:02 pm »
This would be a big jump in class for him but love the confidence.

Quote
Frank Warren has revealed that Moses Itauma is now targeting Joseph Parker for his next fight:
« Last Edit: August 26, 2024, 12:09:14 am by Samie »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77453 on: August 26, 2024, 08:02:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 25, 2024, 11:59:02 pm
This would be a big jump in class for him but love the confidence.

He's really going after Mike Tyson's record then?

Really not following the normal Frank Warren progression...
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77454 on: August 26, 2024, 12:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 22, 2024, 02:20:16 pm
Stevenson is pretty special, he's going to lose again.  :D

Oh absolutely, I'd put my house on that result but hopefully a tidy scrap
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77455 on: August 26, 2024, 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 25, 2024, 11:59:02 pm
This would be a big jump in class for him but love the confidence.

Wtf, surely they actually put Itauma in with a live body first, before a fight with Parker. Can only think Itauma's confidence in that match up would come from sparring Parker.
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,711
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77456 on: August 26, 2024, 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on August 22, 2024, 09:15:26 am
Stevenson v cordina could be interesting. Cordina was class until he got stopped by a journeyman last time. Hopefully he has learned his lesson.

I was surprised Cordina lost last time, got his work cut out with Stevenson. Clarke and Wardley should'nt disappoint, neither will the main event.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77457 on: August 26, 2024, 02:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 26, 2024, 08:02:56 am
He's really going after Mike Tyson's record then?

Really not following the normal Frank Warren progression...

Quote from: William Regal on August 26, 2024, 12:40:47 pm
Wtf, surely they actually put Itauma in with a live body first, before a fight with Parker. Can only think Itauma's confidence in that match up would come from sparring Parker.

Itauma wants Parker doesn't mean Frank will get him it or agree to it. That WBO progression  escalator needs a Warren fighter.   ;D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77458 on: August 26, 2024, 04:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 26, 2024, 02:15:01 pm
Itauma wants Parker doesn't mean Frank will get him it or agree to it. That WBO progression  escalator needs a Warren fighter.   ;D
Ituama is already ranked #7 by the WBO and Parker is the interim champ.

Frank Warren and the WBO ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77459 on: August 26, 2024, 04:35:12 pm »
 ;D

I should've looked up the Top 10 rankings of the WBO.  Would be a great fight but it's a tad too early for him.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77460 on: August 26, 2024, 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August 26, 2024, 04:11:33 pm
Ituama is already ranked #7 by the WBO and Parker is the interim champ.

Frank Warren and the WBO ;D
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Not bent at all that. He'll lose to Parker if he fights him next IMO. Ituama has done nothing thus far to suggest he should be heralded above the rest of the endless train of 'next big thing/hype train' heavyweights.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77461 on: August 30, 2024, 12:41:47 am »
96K at Wembley for Joshua v Dubois. Turkey Shake wants 100K.

Quote
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois now looks set to break the boxing attendance record with a record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium on Sept 21st as His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said they've had their application to extend the capacity approved to surpass the 94,000 at Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77462 on: August 30, 2024, 08:57:56 pm »
Joshua vs Dubois faceoff https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32h2iIH0n70&t=13s

Joshua at the end, what a knob....hope Dubois knocks him out
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77463 on: August 31, 2024, 03:39:26 pm »
Crawford staying at Light Middle for the forseable.

Quote
Terence Crawford has now officially vacated his WBA Welterweight world title.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77464 on: Today at 03:16:29 pm »
Turkey Shake been reading Rawk.  ;D

Quote
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has declared that he wants to lower boxing PPV prices to £20 in the UK/$20 worldwide and said the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol PPV will be £15 UK/$15 worldwide on Oct 12th: People watch illegally because the price is high.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77465 on: Today at 03:17:50 pm »
Turkey Shake is sick ofthe 4 main governing bodies too.  ;D

Quote
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has now confirmed that he does have plans to create a boxing league in the future. He said also he believes there are currently a crazy number of world champions in the sport with four belts in each weight class. [@talkSPORT]
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77466 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Turkey Shake is sick ofthe 4 main governing bodies too.  ;D

Every time someone tries to solve the problem of too many belts, they end up creating one more belt.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77467 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:20:57 pm
Every time someone tries to solve the problem of too many belts, they end up creating one more belt.
So you're against the new MBS World Title belt being introduced then?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77468 on: Today at 04:32:13 pm »
He's going to end up paying off the 4 Presidents isn;t he? Those dickheads love a bung.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 [1937]   Go Up
« previous next »
 