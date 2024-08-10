Not really a big fan of Jalolov being there to be honest.
Yeah it's nonsense. He's 14-0 as professional ffs! Joshua, Fury or Usyk could have entered under the rule change couldn't they? Will Javolov try to do the 2028 Olympics too I wonder?
Frank Warren has indicated that a Joseph Parker vs Zhilei Zhang rematch will have to happen next as Zhang has a rematch clause and intends on enforcing it.
Announced: Nick Ball will defend his WBA Featherweight world title vs Ronny Rios on October 5th in Liverpool.
His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has stated that he wants to make Zhilei Zhang vs Martin Bakole and said it could headline a potential Riyadh Season Card in China in the first week of December.
ANNOUNCED: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol full undercard on October 12th in Saudi Arabia:🥊 Shakur Stevenson vs Joe Cordina🥊 Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta🥊 Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II🥊 Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey🥊 Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron🥊 Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman🥊 Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez
Frank Warren has revealed that Moses Itauma is now targeting Joseph Parker for his next fight:
This would be a big jump in class for him but love the confidence.
Stevenson is pretty special, he's going to lose again.
Stevenson v cordina could be interesting. Cordina was class until he got stopped by a journeyman last time. Hopefully he has learned his lesson.
He's really going after Mike Tyson's record then?Really not following the normal Frank Warren progression...
Wtf, surely they actually put Itauma in with a live body first, before a fight with Parker. Can only think Itauma's confidence in that match up would come from sparring Parker.
Itauma wants Parker doesn't mean Frank will get him it or agree to it. That WBO progression escalator needs a Warren fighter.
Ituama is already ranked #7 by the WBO and Parker is the interim champ. Frank Warren and the WBO
Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois now looks set to break the boxing attendance record with a record crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium on Sept 21st as His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has said they've had their application to extend the capacity approved to surpass the 94,000 at Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.
Terence Crawford has now officially vacated his WBA Welterweight world title.
