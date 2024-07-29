« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 [1936]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4294941 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77400 on: July 29, 2024, 09:08:31 pm »
Our 3 male Boxers all had a chance of getting a medal too.  We've been fucked over here.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77401 on: July 29, 2024, 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Legs on July 29, 2024, 09:03:51 pm
Unreal scoring in Orie fight how they came to that decision in the last round was incredible
Just seen it, what an absolute joke! That final round was clearly Ories.
Logged

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77402 on: July 29, 2024, 11:51:21 pm »
Olympic boxing is so fixed at times. The number of bouts i've seen over the years with unexplainable scores is so high.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,076
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77403 on: July 30, 2024, 08:29:54 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on July 29, 2024, 10:00:23 pm
Just seen it, what an absolute joke! That final round was clearly Ories.

I actually thought that he clearly won all three rounds. How on earth anyone didn't think that Orie won the fight is a mystery. He was the better boxer and should have progressed.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77404 on: July 30, 2024, 09:04:41 am »
Quote from: stockdam on July 30, 2024, 08:29:54 am
I actually thought that he clearly won all three rounds. How on earth anyone didn't think that Orie won the fight is a mystery. He was the better boxer and should have progressed.
Yes same here, not much in the 2nd but still gave it to Orie.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77405 on: July 30, 2024, 09:54:46 am »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on July 29, 2024, 11:51:21 pm
Olympic boxing is so fixed at times. The number of bouts i've seen over the years with unexplainable scores is so high.
I much prefer the old system where they scored points and they came up on the screen as you go along. There is less fixing that way.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77406 on: July 30, 2024, 12:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 29, 2024, 09:08:05 pm
We were fucked over in one of the women's fights yesterday as well
Yeah that one was just as bad.

Just a reminder of why boxing was going to get thrown out of the Olympics.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77407 on: July 30, 2024, 03:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on July 29, 2024, 11:51:21 pm
Olympic boxing is so fixed at times. The number of bouts i've seen over the years with unexplainable scores is so high.

I'm sure many of us will be old enough to remember Roy Jones being completely robbed of gold by the Korean in Seoul 88, cant have been many worse than that?

I've not caught up with the Orie fight yet, but I'd be astounded if Jalolov doesnt win his 2nd Olympic Super heavyweight gold, he should be well down the road to becoming a champion by now instead of re-entering the Olympics.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77408 on: July 30, 2024, 04:14:02 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on July 30, 2024, 03:40:32 pm
I'm sure many of us will be old enough to remember Roy Jones being completely robbed of gold by the Korean in Seoul 88, cant have been many worse than that?

I've not caught up with the Orie fight yet, but I'd be astounded if Jalolov doesnt win his 2nd Olympic Super heavyweight gold, he should be well down the road to becoming a champion by now instead of re-entering the Olympics.

Nothing tops that RJJ decision.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77409 on: July 30, 2024, 09:10:06 pm »
Quote
Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis is reportedly postponed and will not take place on August 24th due to an injury to Catterall. Plan is for the fight to be rescheduled for October as injury is not serious. [@MikeCoppinger]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77410 on: July 31, 2024, 03:01:32 pm »
Quansah's stance, he could be a great Middleweight boxer.  8)

Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77411 on: July 31, 2024, 03:32:47 pm »
Really looking forward to Jared Anderson v Bakole this weekend.

Anderson has been hyped as the goods for quite while and mostly justified it but this fight v Bakole wreaks of bad match making from his promoter.

Bakole is very much an avoided fighter, high risk and low reward, mainly avoided from wrecking all the divisions big guns in sparring.

This looks like a cracking fight on paper, it's going to tell us if the Anderson hype is genuine. It's the big opportunity Bakole needed since his epic loss to Michael Hunter 6 years back, it's a real crossroads fight for the winner to catapult themselves forwards from.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77412 on: July 31, 2024, 03:37:48 pm »
Crawford v Madrimov this weekend for the WBA Light Middleweight title lads. Ruiz v Miller on the undercard too. :wave

Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77413 on: August 2, 2024, 04:18:14 pm »
Jalolov quarter final 4.54 today
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77414 on: August 2, 2024, 05:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2024, 03:37:48 pm
Crawford v Madrimov this weekend for the WBA Light Middleweight title lads. Ruiz v Miller on the undercard too. :wave


Part of me thinks Madrimov will give Crawford a much harder time than expected. However, Bud is that good he could make another good fighter look average.

Don't know what to make of either Anderson or Bakole. The former didn't exactly look great against Charles Martin but Martin "best sparring fighter ever" Bakole has been less than amazing in actual fights.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77415 on: August 2, 2024, 08:41:05 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August  2, 2024, 05:34:31 pm
Part of me thinks Madrimov will give Crawford a much harder time than expected. However, Bud is that good he could make another good fighter look average.

Don't know what to make of either Anderson or Bakole. The former didn't exactly look great against Charles Martin but Martin "best sparring fighter ever" Bakole has been less than amazing in actual fights.
You would assume Crawford wins easily enough, but he's stepping up in weight against a relatively untested opponent so there's always going to be a question mark.  Madimov has got one of those mad styles where he's either going to change the world, or he's going to fall apart against the first opponent who knows what they're doing.

You would likewise assume Jared Anderson wins, but he absolutely reeks of hype to me.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77416 on: August 2, 2024, 11:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on August  2, 2024, 08:41:05 pm
You would assume Crawford wins easily enough, but he's stepping up in weight against a relatively untested opponent so there's always going to be a question mark.  Madimov has got one of those mad styles where he's either going to change the world, or he's going to fall apart against the first opponent who knows what they're doing.

You would likewise assume Jared Anderson wins, but he absolutely reeks of hype to me.
I don't think Anderson is better than Dubois for example. The heavyweight division is the easiest to build up a false record in by far. Even moderate analysis of his record suggests he hasn't shown anything more than any other "prospect."

I remember Tye Fields being 41-1 with 37 KOs at one point FFS! Brian Nielsen was 49-0 and 62-1  :lmao Mind you, Nielsen had a nice collection of faded names on his resume, including Tony Tubbs, Bonecrusher Smith, Carlos De Leon, and Larry Holmes.
« Last Edit: August 2, 2024, 11:59:47 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77417 on: August 3, 2024, 08:28:04 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August  2, 2024, 11:53:11 pm
I don't think Anderson is better than Dubois for example. The heavyweight division is the easiest to build up a false record in by far. Even moderate analysis of his record suggests he hasn't shown anything more than any other "prospect."

I remember Tye Fields being 41-1 with 37 KOs at one point FFS! Brian Nielsen was 49-0 and 62-1  :lmao Mind you, Nielsen had a nice collection of faded names on his resume, including Tony Tubbs, Bonecrusher Smith, Carlos De Leon, and Larry Holmes.
It's because the Americans haven't produced a decent heavyweight in years and the money men are desperate to have one. So any prospect over there is going to get hyped to the moon.

It's Deontay Wilder all over again. They'll keep him safe and pad his CV with bums until that WBC title falls into the hands of the modern day Bermaine Stiverne and that will be it.

Wilder managed to get to about 40 fights before he went near anyone with a pulse.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77418 on: August 3, 2024, 10:47:32 am »
Quote from: Lusty on August  3, 2024, 08:28:04 am
It's because the Americans haven't produced a decent heavyweight in years and the money men are desperate to have one. So any prospect over there is going to get hyped to the moon.

It's Deontay Wilder all over again. They'll keep him safe and pad his CV with bums until that WBC title falls into the hands of the modern day Bermaine Stiverne and that will be it.

Wilder managed to get to about 40 fights before he went near anyone with a pulse.
It's not just the United States, though. Plenty of UK heavyweights are hyped beyond their abilities and get the same build-ups and padded records. As I said, it is very easy to do that in the HW division as there are way more fighters in it than in any other division, many of whom are part-time fighters who aren't in the best of shape. Other divisions have such fighters but a lower percentage of them I would say. It's hard to make the middleweight limit with man tits and a beer belly  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77419 on: August 3, 2024, 02:01:42 pm »
Us Brits less so but the Yanks are desperate for another legitimate GOOD Heavyweight.  So they will hype up anyone with a pulse.  :D

As 1892 says it's easier  for bums to be a Heavyweight because you could have 7 tier belly but a decent puch gets you t be a contender in that division. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77420 on: August 3, 2024, 07:48:26 pm »
 :wave

Quote
Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov main event ring walk start time is expected for around 4:30am UK time tonight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77421 on: August 3, 2024, 07:55:47 pm »
Lewis Richardson (Light Middleweight) guaranteed atleast a Bronze medal at the Olympics.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77422 on: August 3, 2024, 11:52:52 pm »
You fellas seem a little bit lost on what I'm saying

Yes Anderson being built into the next great American hope (with some very good references may I add) is part of the equation

Best to keep building him up for the American public

Instead of matching Anderson with the least risk and the biggest reward

His promoters have matched him up against the most risk and the least reward

Against a fighter that none of the brits are willing to risk against

It reaks of bad promoting and match making from Anderson's team

Possibly a 50-50 fight

That's why I'm interested in watching it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77423 on: August 4, 2024, 01:03:26 am »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77424 on: August 4, 2024, 10:01:47 am »
Quote from: William Regal on August  3, 2024, 11:52:52 pm
You fellas seem a little bit lost on what I'm saying

Yes Anderson being built into the next great American hope (with some very good references may I add) is part of the equation

Best to keep building him up for the American public

Instead of matching Anderson with the least risk and the biggest reward

His promoters have matched him up against the most risk and the least reward

Against a fighter that none of the brits are willing to risk against

It reaks of bad promoting and match making from Anderson's team

Possibly a 50-50 fight

That's why I'm interested in watching it.
Backfired just a little  :D He got battered.

Crawford did indeed have his hands full with Madrimov, who is an excellent fighter.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77425 on: August 4, 2024, 01:19:29 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on August  3, 2024, 11:52:52 pm
You fellas seem a little bit lost on what I'm saying

Yes Anderson being built into the next great American hope (with some very good references may I add) is part of the equation

Best to keep building him up for the American public

Instead of matching Anderson with the least risk and the biggest reward

His promoters have matched him up against the most risk and the least reward

Against a fighter that none of the brits are willing to risk against

It reaks of bad promoting and match making from Anderson's team

Possibly a 50-50 fight

That's why I'm interested in watching it.
Looks like the Excellent Turkey has shaken things up, Bakole was indeed a difficult fight, before the Saudi money came in I don't think it happened.

I quite like Bakole.  Absolutely zero interest in defence last night ;D

Madrimov is an awkward fucker, don't think he was busy enough to get the win but it was close.  I had American commentary and Shawn Porter gave 11 rounds to Crawford!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77426 on: August 4, 2024, 01:53:40 pm »
Madrimov made it arkward for Crawford but ultimatley class told. Light Middleweight is such a deserted division that fighters don;t even give a fuck about that Crawford can clean up here too.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77427 on: August 4, 2024, 02:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August  4, 2024, 01:53:40 pm
Madrimov made it arkward for Crawford but ultimatley class told. Light Middleweight is such a deserted division that fighters don;t even give a fuck about that Crawford can clean up here too.
Madrimov was the toughest fight in 154 for Crawford.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77428 on: August 5, 2024, 04:55:23 pm »
Quote
Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis has now been rescheduled for October 26th at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77429 on: August 6, 2024, 11:31:33 am »
Quote from: Lusty on August  4, 2024, 01:19:29 pm
Looks like the Excellent Turkey has shaken things up, Bakole was indeed a difficult fight, before the Saudi money came in I don't think it happened.

I quite like Bakole.  Absolutely zero interest in defence last night ;D

Madrimov is an awkward fucker, don't think he was busy enough to get the win but it was close.  I had American commentary and Shawn Porter gave 11 rounds to Crawford!


I agree Lusty, before Turki Al Sheikh I think Bakole continues to be frozen out but the good thing is Bakole will now be on the Saudi roster where he will get the fights (just like parker, zhang, kabayel, Hyrgovic, dubois, wilder etc have) they are always going to be exciting fights Bakoles involved in, so looking forward to seeing who they match him up with next.

As for Anderson, a terrible piece of match making from Arum, a youngster thrown into the deep end in a lose/lose match up.  Anderson can come again, I think he is more talented than the usual modern day US heavies but he got fucked up royally by Bakole, will have knocked his confidence into next week  ;D

You can never tell too much about a fighter until they get their gut checks, till they have to fight in adversity while staring defeat in the eye.  The good thing about Anderson was at least he didnt show no quit in him, but the same warning signs will be there for the likes of Itauma and Jalolov in the future. 

Any of these fighters can look good creating highlight reel knockouts while fighting journey men but all the great fighters in history had that grit when things were going against them.  I remember everyone getting carried away with Joshua with all the knockouts but I would not judge him till he got that first gut check against Dillian Whyte, he came through that and then you can see a fighter is going to go on and be something when they've got the talent and the ability to fight in adversity.

For all Furys faults, fighting in adversity is something he excels in, theres not an ounce of quit in him, you've got to nail him to the canvas to beat him.  Larry Holmes was another heavyweight who excelled in adversity, he got knocked down many many times but he would come back to win.

As for the rest of the card, Andy Ruiz a very lucky boy to get a draw from Miller, 115-113 Miller for me.

Tough fight for Crawford but I had him edging that with his work in the last few rounds.  Crawford's a generational great but I think it would be a mistake for him to go up any higher in weights.
« Last Edit: August 6, 2024, 11:33:37 am by William Regal »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77430 on: August 6, 2024, 03:44:46 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on August  6, 2024, 11:31:33 am

I agree Lusty, before Turki Al Sheikh I think Bakole continues to be frozen out but the good thing is Bakole will now be on the Saudi roster where he will get the fights (just like parker, zhang, kabayel, Hyrgovic, dubois, wilder etc have) they are always going to be exciting fights Bakoles involved in, so looking forward to seeing who they match him up with next.

As for Anderson, a terrible piece of match making from Arum, a youngster thrown into the deep end in a lose/lose match up.  Anderson can come again, I think he is more talented than the usual modern day US heavies but he got fucked up royally by Bakole, will have knocked his confidence into next week  ;D

You can never tell too much about a fighter until they get their gut checks, till they have to fight in adversity while staring defeat in the eye.  The good thing about Anderson was at least he didnt show no quit in him, but the same warning signs will be there for the likes of Itauma and Jalolov in the future. 

Any of these fighters can look good creating highlight reel knockouts while fighting journey men but all the great fighters in history had that grit when things were going against them.  I remember everyone getting carried away with Joshua with all the knockouts but I would not judge him till he got that first gut check against Dillian Whyte, he came through that and then you can see a fighter is going to go on and be something when they've got the talent and the ability to fight in adversity.

For all Furys faults, fighting in adversity is something he excels in, theres not an ounce of quit in him, you've got to nail him to the canvas to beat him.  Larry Holmes was another heavyweight who excelled in adversity, he got knocked down many many times but he would come back to win.

As for the rest of the card, Andy Ruiz a very lucky boy to get a draw from Miller, 115-113 Miller for me.

Tough fight for Crawford but I had him edging that with his work in the last few rounds.  Crawford's a generational great but I think it would be a mistake for him to go up any higher in weights.
Age and relative inactivity are also issues for Crawford along with the weight class jumps so agree with you on that. Then again, Madrimov is really good, the best at 154. Bud would handle Fundora and the other champion, Murtazaliev though it's unclear how good the latter is. He could target Adames at 160, probably best to leave Lara alone  :D I think Janibek could be a harder fight than Madrimov though.

Bakole grabbed his chance with both fists, all credit to him. I think he's too rough around the edges to beat the top guys but he's a threat. It's a pity about Michael Hunter (who beat Bakole), he looked a live threat at one point. Anderson was always a question mark until proven otherwise, and so we saw. Lots of possibilities for Bakole now.

And yes, much as I dislike Fury, he's a proper fighting man.
« Last Edit: August 6, 2024, 03:46:19 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77431 on: August 6, 2024, 11:53:40 pm »
Quote
Team GB Olympics Boxing Medals:

🇺🇸 Atlanta 1996 - 0
🇦🇺 Syndey 2000 - 1
🇬🇷 Athens 2004 - 1
🇨🇳 Beijing 2008 - 3
🇬🇧 London 2012 - 5
🇧🇷 Rio 2016 - 3
🇯🇵 Tokyo 2020 - 6
🇫🇷 Paris 2024 - 1
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77432 on: Yesterday at 12:48:53 pm »
Super heavy semi finals 9pm tonight
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77433 on: Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm »
Turkey Shake and Ginger have beef...

Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,538
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77434 on: Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm
Turkey Shake and Ginger have beef...


Canelos had problems with contaminated meat before
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77435 on: Yesterday at 08:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm
Turkey Shake and Ginger have beef...


My main takeaway from that is he's not afraid of fighting Banavidez or Crawford.

I would be more than willing to fork out PPV money to see either of those guys fight the Excellent Turkey.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,713
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77436 on: Today at 01:46:50 am »
Crawford started at Lightweight, I;m not sure why there is a clamour for him to fight Canelo? Canelo ain;t coming down to Light Middleweight and Crawford going to what Super Middle? No fuckin' way.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 [1936]   Go Up
« previous next »
 