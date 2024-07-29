Looks like the Excellent Turkey has shaken things up, Bakole was indeed a difficult fight, before the Saudi money came in I don't think it happened.



I quite like Bakole. Absolutely zero interest in defence last night



Madrimov is an awkward fucker, don't think he was busy enough to get the win but it was close. I had American commentary and Shawn Porter gave 11 rounds to Crawford!



I agree Lusty, before Turki Al Sheikh I think Bakole continues to be frozen out but the good thing is Bakole will now be on the Saudi roster where he will get the fights (just like parker, zhang, kabayel, Hyrgovic, dubois, wilder etc have) they are always going to be exciting fights Bakoles involved in, so looking forward to seeing who they match him up with next.As for Anderson, a terrible piece of match making from Arum, a youngster thrown into the deep end in a lose/lose match up. Anderson can come again, I think he is more talented than the usual modern day US heavies but he got fucked up royally by Bakole, will have knocked his confidence into next weekYou can never tell too much about a fighter until they get their gut checks, till they have to fight in adversity while staring defeat in the eye. The good thing about Anderson was at least he didnt show no quit in him, but the same warning signs will be there for the likes of Itauma and Jalolov in the future.Any of these fighters can look good creating highlight reel knockouts while fighting journey men but all the great fighters in history had that grit when things were going against them. I remember everyone getting carried away with Joshua with all the knockouts but I would not judge him till he got that first gut check against Dillian Whyte, he came through that and then you can see a fighter is going to go on and be something when they've got the talent and the ability to fight in adversity.For all Furys faults, fighting in adversity is something he excels in, theres not an ounce of quit in him, you've got to nail him to the canvas to beat him. Larry Holmes was another heavyweight who excelled in adversity, he got knocked down many many times but he would come back to win.As for the rest of the card, Andy Ruiz a very lucky boy to get a draw from Miller, 115-113 Miller for me.Tough fight for Crawford but I had him edging that with his work in the last few rounds. Crawford's a generational great but I think it would be a mistake for him to go up any higher in weights.