



Joyce v Chisra this weekend lads. What we thinking here? Double KO here?



Looking forward to some sweet science from two of the all time great technical boxers.



Chisora is far more shot than Joyce and probably never had the power to hurt Juggernaut at any point in his career. Granted, Joyce looks past his sell-by date, too, but I expect him to win via a lateish stoppage. It could end much earlier if Del Boy is super shot and also depends on how much the Deliveroo guy took out of him.At several points during the fight, viewers will think they've accidentally pressed the slow-motion button on their remotes. Also, Del Boy will swing and miss so badly he ends up in the front row. Whether he makes it back into the ring in time is debatable.