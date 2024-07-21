« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77320 on: July 21, 2024, 04:29:01 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 21, 2024, 04:26:12 pm
Will there be more or will these 6 be the only ones?

Just this six.
Logged

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77321 on: July 21, 2024, 04:34:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 04:29:01 pm
Just this six.

That's a shame. Would have been good to have more capable of fighting and representing.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77322 on: July 21, 2024, 04:41:40 pm
You have to qualify and Boxing is one of our sports where we don't just pick any person. We pick fighters who are serious medal contenders or should be.
Logged

Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,357
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77323 on: July 21, 2024, 05:05:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 03:35:05 pm
We've selcted Six boxers for the 2024 Olympics (3 guys/3women). Medal contenders for sure, not sure about Gold prospects this time lads.

Super Heavyweight- Delicious Orie

Heavyweight -  Pat Brown

Light-Middleweight - Lewis Richardson

Who are the women boxers?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77324 on: July 21, 2024, 05:14:13 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 21, 2024, 05:05:11 pm
Who are the women boxers?

I don't know mate. I also don't DO women's boxing.   :D
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77325 on: July 21, 2024, 06:14:54 pm
Logged

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77326 on: July 21, 2024, 06:32:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 06:14:54 pm
Andre Ward teasing a comeback? :D

https://x.com/andreward/status/1814791950484341201
He is 40 years old. If he's coming back, there are either money problems or else he regrets retiring relatively early. Would be a bit shit for him to return and lose to Eubank Jr. or someone! Take a look at Kovalev getting belted by a moderate-level opponent he'd have run over in his prime in 3 rounds, Andre!
Logged

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77327 on: July 22, 2024, 12:48:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 06:14:54 pm
Andre Ward teasing a comeback? :D

https://x.com/andreward/status/1814791950484341201
Bad news if you're a light heavyweight who is thinking of having kids one day!
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77328 on: July 22, 2024, 04:13:54 pm
 ;D

Back to mainstream Boxing this weekend lads, after a few weeks off for not so big cards.

Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77329 on: July 23, 2024, 12:16:56 am
Turkey Shakes Billions have brought Oscar and Arum together.  ;D

Quote
Announced: Bob Arums Top Rank and Oscar De La Hoyas Golden Boy have now signed partnerships with Riyadh Season, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has announced
Logged

Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77330 on: July 23, 2024, 10:07:12 am
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 03:35:05 pm
We've selcted Six boxers for the 2024 Olympics (3 guys/3women). Medal contenders for sure, not sure about Gold prospects this time lads.

Super Heavyweight- Delicious Orie

Heavyweight -  Pat Brown

Light-Middleweight - Lewis Richardson
It is a shame how few boxers qualified this year. We had 8 men last time I think.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77331 on: July 23, 2024, 08:28:18 pm
The next SRL pulled out of negotations so ginger is onto the next bum. 

Quote
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga is reportedly now being finalised for Canelo's Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Middleweight world titles on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. [@MikeCoppinger]
Logged

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77332 on: July 23, 2024, 11:52:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 23, 2024, 08:28:18 pm
The next SRL pulled out of negotations so ginger is onto the next bum.
Say what you like about ginger but he knows how to pick opponents with pretty records at first glance.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77333 on: July 24, 2024, 12:55:54 am
Andre Ward's big announcment wasn't a comeback, it's him announcing he's going to be doing a Boxing podcast. The balls of evrey Super Middle/Light Heavy can breathe. ;D
Logged

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77334 on: July 24, 2024, 08:58:22 am
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2024, 12:55:54 am
Andre Ward's big announcment wasn't a comeback, it's him announcing he's going to be doing a Boxing podcast. The balls of evrey Super Middle/Light Heavy can breathe. ;D
I was half expecting him to challenge Canelo.  :D
Logged

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77335 on: July 24, 2024, 01:13:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2024, 12:55:54 am
Andre Ward's big announcment wasn't a comeback, it's him announcing he's going to be doing a Boxing podcast. The balls of evrey Super Middle/Light Heavy can breathe. ;D
Sergey Kovalev has just unclenched.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77336 on: July 24, 2024, 03:28:54 pm
 ;D

Joyce v Chisra this weekend lads. What we thinking here? Double KO here?  ;D
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,449
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77337 on: July 24, 2024, 03:50:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2024, 03:28:54 pm
;D

Joyce v Chisra this weekend lads. What we thinking here? Double KO here?  ;D

Winner gets their deliveroo order first.
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,330
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77338 on: July 24, 2024, 04:04:12 pm
Quote from: amir87 on July 24, 2024, 03:50:24 pm
Winner gets their deliveroo order first.
:) Del Boys been ex-communicated by Deliveroo
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77339 on: July 24, 2024, 04:25:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2024, 03:28:54 pm
;D

Joyce v Chisra this weekend lads. What we thinking here? Double KO here?  ;D
Looking forward to some sweet science from two of the all time great technical boxers.
Logged

1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,314
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77340 on: July 24, 2024, 04:37:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2024, 03:28:54 pm
;D

Joyce v Chisra this weekend lads. What we thinking here? Double KO here?  ;D
Chisora is far more shot than Joyce and probably never had the power to hurt Juggernaut at any point in his career. Granted, Joyce looks past his sell-by date, too, but I expect him to win via a lateish stoppage. It could end much earlier if Del Boy is super shot and also depends on how much the Deliveroo guy took out of him.

At several points during the fight, viewers will think they've accidentally pressed the slow-motion button on their remotes. Also, Del Boy will swing and miss so badly he ends up in the front row. Whether he makes it back into the ring in time is debatable.

Quote from: Lusty on July 24, 2024, 04:25:34 pm
Looking forward to some sweet science from two of the all time great technical boxers.
:D
« Last Edit: July 24, 2024, 04:44:00 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77341 on: July 24, 2024, 09:59:02 pm
Benavidez has had enough of gingers bullshit.  :D

Quote
David Benavidez has decided to stay at Light-Heavyweight meaning he will be mandatory for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol winner but vacate his WBC 'interim' belt at Super-Middleweight and no longer be mandatory for Canelo, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77342 on: July 25, 2024, 05:11:11 pm
https://x.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1816483955035738595

Joyce v Chisora final press conferance. This is so shit from both.  ;D
Logged

Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77343 on: July 25, 2024, 06:19:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 25, 2024, 05:11:11 pm
https://x.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1816483955035738595

Joyce v Chisora final press conferance. This is so shit from both.  ;D
Bit disappointed with Derek, I was expecting him to burst into a rendition of "Stranger on the shore" when I saw the outfit.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77344 on: Yesterday at 04:15:55 pm
Quote
ANNOUNCED: Canelo Alvarez will defend his Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Middleweight world titles vs Edgar Berlanga on September 14th in Las Vegas.

Look lads, Someone has agreed to fight Lara.  ;D

Quote
ANNOUNCED: Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA Middleweight world title vs Danny Garcia on the Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga undercard, September 14th in Las Vegas.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77345 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
Quote
Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora weigh-in results:

Joyce - 281.2lbs

Chisora - 256.7lbs
Logged

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77346 on: Yesterday at 05:25:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:15:55 pm
Look lads, Someone has agreed to fight Lara.  ;D

That's going to be one for the purists I think!  Probably more interesting than the main event though.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77347 on: Yesterday at 06:10:30 pm
 ;D

Imagine if Lara and Rigendoux were close enough in weight divisions to fight each other?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77348 on: Today at 03:39:21 pm
Tonights card lads.  :wave

Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,330
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77349 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm
This on normal tv or PPV?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77350 on: Today at 05:30:49 pm
TNT mate.

Delboy on PPV would be nasty.  ;D
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,306
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #77351 on: Today at 05:31:33 pm
Logged
