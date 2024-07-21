« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1929 1930 1931 1932 1933 [1934]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4274862 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,153
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77320 on: July 21, 2024, 04:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 21, 2024, 04:26:12 pm
Will there be more or will these 6 be the only ones?

Just this six.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77321 on: July 21, 2024, 04:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 04:29:01 pm
Just this six.

That's a shame. Would have been good to have more capable of fighting and representing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,153
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77322 on: July 21, 2024, 04:41:40 pm »
You have to qualify and Boxing is one of our sports where we don't just pick any person. We pick fighters who are serious medal contenders or should be.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77323 on: July 21, 2024, 05:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 03:35:05 pm
We've selcted Six boxers for the 2024 Olympics (3 guys/3women). Medal contenders for sure, not sure about Gold prospects this time lads.

Super Heavyweight- Delicious Orie

Heavyweight -  Pat Brown

Light-Middleweight - Lewis Richardson

Who are the women boxers?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,153
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77324 on: July 21, 2024, 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 21, 2024, 05:05:11 pm
Who are the women boxers?

I don't know mate. I also don't DO women's boxing.   :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,153
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77325 on: July 21, 2024, 06:14:54 pm »
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,307
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77326 on: July 21, 2024, 06:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 06:14:54 pm
Andre Ward teasing a comeback? :D

https://x.com/andreward/status/1814791950484341201
He is 40 years old. If he's coming back, there are either money problems or else he regrets retiring relatively early. Would be a bit shit for him to return and lose to Eubank Jr. or someone! Take a look at Kovalev getting belted by a moderate-level opponent he'd have run over in his prime in 3 rounds, Andre!
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,496
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77327 on: Yesterday at 12:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2024, 06:14:54 pm
Andre Ward teasing a comeback? :D

https://x.com/andreward/status/1814791950484341201
Bad news if you're a light heavyweight who is thinking of having kids one day!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,153
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77328 on: Yesterday at 04:13:54 pm »
 ;D

Back to mainstream Boxing this weekend lads, after a few weeks off for not so big cards.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,153
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77329 on: Today at 12:16:56 am »
Turkey Shakes Billions have brought Oscar and Arum together.  ;D

Quote
Announced: Bob Arums Top Rank and Oscar De La Hoyas Golden Boy have now signed partnerships with Riyadh Season, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has announced
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1929 1930 1931 1932 1933 [1934]   Go Up
« previous next »
 