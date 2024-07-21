Will there be more or will these 6 be the only ones?
Just this six.
We've selcted Six boxers for the 2024 Olympics (3 guys/3women). Medal contenders for sure, not sure about Gold prospects this time lads. Super Heavyweight- Delicious OrieHeavyweight - Pat BrownLight-Middleweight - Lewis Richardson
Who are the women boxers?
Andre Ward teasing a comeback? https://x.com/andreward/status/1814791950484341201
Announced: Bob Arums Top Rank and Oscar De La Hoyas Golden Boy have now signed partnerships with Riyadh Season, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has announced
