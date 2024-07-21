Andre Ward teasing a comeback?



https://x.com/andreward/status/1814791950484341201



He is 40 years old. If he's coming back, there are either money problems or else he regrets retiring relatively early. Would be a bit shit for him to return and lose to Eubank Jr. or someone! Take a look at Kovalev getting belted by a moderate-level opponent he'd have run over in his prime in 3 rounds, Andre!