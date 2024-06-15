« previous next »
They must be freezing their nuts off in the ring, no need for yhr national anthem.

Fancy CBS by late stoppage.
Billham-Smith doesn;t have a lot of head movement does he?  ;D
So much hugging already.  Holyfield would be proud. ;D
Shit fight but have Billam Smith winning so far.
Riakporhe has left it too late to start fighting here.
yea, he's second best. prob knock him out now
That was a bit shit as a spectacle- real hugfest
Riakporhe looked more dangerous in the last 3 rounds. Chris Billam-Smith never took a step backwards and did the better work throughout, deserved winner.
Billam-Smith wins but those scores were closer than they should be.
Fancy easy wins for Tank and Benavidez tonight lads.
Staying up for this?
Question for you boxing fans

Just watching some clips from this Whittaker fight as he's pretty entertaining to watch. What on earth are the rules/is the threshold for disqualification in boxing? The clip of him getting intentionally headbutted in the face is rather bizarre and surely in a sport like boxing is A. Not allowed and B. Very much gaining an advantage as it could cause cuts, bruising etc which cant help when you're getting punched in the face. The fight seemed to go on with very little consequence which was pretty strange to me (although admittedly i'm only watching clips with select parts included)
Yeah the lad should've been DQ'D mate. Boxing is the oldest crocked sport in the world for a reason.  ;D

In other news , easy wins for Tank and Benavidez.  That Tank KO was brutal.  ;D
Not seen the Whittaker fight, I recall Chris Eubank headbutting Dan Sherry in 1991 and got deducted 2 points based on WBO rules at the time. Sherry made a meal of it and was unable to continue, Eubank won the fight on a split decision.

Another highlight reel KO from Tank 2:40 in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-gua79_nVY

Fancy easy wins for Tank and Benavidez tonight lads.

Personally thought Martin gave him a good fight , had Martin a round up before he got KOd

Could see it coming if stayed in the corners longer as the fight went on , thought from the centre of the ring he was boxing really well , but going to the corners was Perfect for tank and it was a devastating finish left upper cut and left hook combo
Aye, Martin did well before he was poleaxed.  ;D
Aye, Martin did well before he was poleaxed.  ;D

Going into the corners was boxing sucide , even with his quick feet
Tank ain't hard to find. I can see him coming unstuck against another heavy hitter. Especially if he goes up the weight classes.

CBS is a tough night's work for anyone, even Opetaia. Apparently he is going to fight Gilberto Ramirez who was a big 168 and 175er but got schooled by Bivol. CBS will have too much for him.
Floyd released this on Sunday.

Haney V Tank 6 rounds of Doghouse sparring.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BZ5Vcf9FNVc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BZ5Vcf9FNVc</a>

 ;D Floyd's has been trolling him for months.
Ryan Garcia has been BANNED from boxing for ONE YEAR as part of a settlement agreement with the New York Commission following his positive drugs tests.

The Devin Haney fight has been made a no-contest and Haney's undefeated record has been restored. [@DanRafael1]
Ryan Garcia also tested positive for Ostarine in one of the New York Commission's drugs tests (in addition to the two positive VADA tests for Ostarine already reported), meaning he had three positive tests leading to his one-year ban. [@DanRafael1]
I'm getting images of him and green piss Miller going shot for shot on PEDs in some weird bar owned by Guardiola.
When Shannon Briggs walks in...
When Shannon Briggs walks in...
He starts on pints of the stuff 😀
That man would fail for PED's yet to be discovered.  :D
