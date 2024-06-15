Question for you boxing fans



Just watching some clips from this Whittaker fight as he's pretty entertaining to watch. What on earth are the rules/is the threshold for disqualification in boxing? The clip of him getting intentionally headbutted in the face is rather bizarre and surely in a sport like boxing is A. Not allowed and B. Very much gaining an advantage as it could cause cuts, bruising etc which cant help when you're getting punched in the face. The fight seemed to go on with very little consequence which was pretty strange to me (although admittedly i'm only watching clips with select parts included)