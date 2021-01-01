Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Boxing thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
[
1932
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Boxing thread (Read 4240736 times)
Alf
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,644
Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77240 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:55 pm »
They must be freezing their nuts off in the ring, no need for yhr national anthem.
Fancy CBS by late stoppage.
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,968
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77241 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:44 pm »
Billham-Smith doesn;t have a lot of head movement does he?
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,968
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77242 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:19 pm »
So much hugging already. Holyfield would be proud.
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,968
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77243 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:26 pm »
Shit fight but have Billam Smith winning so far.
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 67,968
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77244 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:21 pm »
Riakporhe has left it too late to start fighting here.
Logged
tinner777
give me some sugar
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,478
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77245 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:30 pm »
yea, he's second best. prob knock him out now
Logged
Gerry83
Meff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,148
Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77246 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:50 pm »
That was a bit shit as a spectacle- real hugfest
Logged
Alf
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,644
Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77247 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:22 pm »
Riakporhe looked more dangerous in the last 3 rounds. Chris Billam-Smith never took a step backwards and did the better work throughout, deserved winner.
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,765
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #77248 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:52 pm »
Billam-Smith wins but those scores were closer than they should be.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
[
1932
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Boxing thread
Page created in 0.066 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.83]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2