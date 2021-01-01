« previous next »
Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
They must be freezing their nuts off in the ring, no need for yhr national anthem.

Fancy CBS by late stoppage.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm
Billham-Smith doesn;t have a lot of head movement does he?  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:50:19 pm
So much hugging already.  Holyfield would be proud. ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Shit fight but have Billam Smith winning so far.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Riakporhe has left it too late to start fighting here.
Offline tinner777

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
yea, he's second best. prob knock him out now
Offline Gerry83

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:27:50 pm
That was a bit shit as a spectacle- real hugfest
Offline Alf

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:30:22 pm
Riakporhe looked more dangerous in the last 3 rounds. Chris Billam-Smith never took a step backwards and did the better work throughout, deserved winner.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Billam-Smith wins but those scores were closer than they should be.
