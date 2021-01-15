« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1925 1926 1927 1928 1929 [1930]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4229230 times)

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77160 on: Today at 01:05:03 am »
I hope he didn't pull a hammy climbing over the ropes
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77161 on: Today at 01:06:35 am »
"For the thousands in attendance..."

Good one, Mr Buffer!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,198
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77162 on: Today at 01:06:38 am »
for the tens in attendance.....
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77163 on: Today at 01:07:40 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 01:06:35 am
"For the thousands in attendance..."

Good one, Mr Buffer!
he sounds bored to death, even called the ref by the wrong name
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77164 on: Today at 01:09:18 am »
What channel is this on.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77165 on: Today at 01:09:21 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:06:38 am
for the tens in attendance.....

Come on, be fair, there's at least 200 people there!
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77166 on: Today at 01:10:08 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:09:18 am
What channel is this on.
TNT Box Office and DAZN too
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Gerry83

  • Meff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
  • Used to be Jeff, too much crystal
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77167 on: Today at 01:11:28 am »
Both these guys just in for a payday now with their careers heading towards the exit door - cant blame them i suppose!
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,065
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77168 on: Today at 01:14:53 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:54:07 am
Terry Marsh was a big Warren fan I seem to recall 🤣
If only he had a better aim
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77169 on: Today at 01:15:34 am »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 01:11:28 am
Both these guys just in for a payday now with their careers heading towards the exit door - cant blame them i suppose!

Zhang has an entire country against him, possibly for geopolitical reasons but i'd say he's in it for more than a pay day, the national legacy weighs a lot more than the professional one
Logged

Offline garumn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77170 on: Today at 01:17:08 am »
That one guy shouting "bomb squad" :D best atmosphere I have seen in boxing.
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77171 on: Today at 01:17:19 am »
What happened to that Wilder windmill? He doesn't throw it anymore.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77172 on: Today at 01:20:43 am »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 01:17:19 am
What happened to that Wilder windmill? He doesn't throw it anymore.

There was a rumour he fucked his hand against fury and can't throw the right like he could. After parker and this showing, I'm starting to believe it. His ace in the hole seems to have gone
Logged

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77173 on: Today at 01:21:14 am »
Those chicken legs are only going to hold him up so long.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77174 on: Today at 01:22:58 am »
Wilder's legs look like a couple of twigs hanging down from his trunks
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77175 on: Today at 01:23:28 am »
Frank Smith's gotta serve the tea for Queensberry in a maids outfit then 🤷
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,658
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77176 on: Today at 01:23:49 am »
They coludn't wait any longer so it's been anounced:

Bivol v Beterbiev set for October 12th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Undisputed Light Heavyweight title.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77177 on: Today at 01:24:16 am »
Scandalous how much money Wilder has made with so little talent.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77178 on: Today at 01:26:34 am »
He's fucked
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,322
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77179 on: Today at 01:27:04 am »
Boom
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,658
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77180 on: Today at 01:27:28 am »
Good night Vienna
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77181 on: Today at 01:27:33 am »
Time to knock it on the head mate
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,198
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77182 on: Today at 01:28:12 am »
"I'm fine"

you clearly weren't though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,658
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77183 on: Today at 01:28:29 am »
Wilder KO'd in 5. Needs to call it quits now.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77184 on: Today at 01:29:19 am »
Some career considering his lack of even basic fundamentals.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77185 on: Today at 01:29:33 am »
He has one hail Mary and that's gone. You got in to the sport for your little girl with Spina bifida, she's now gone to college and had a great life, don't let her grow up without a dad, call it quits fella.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:11 am by Lee-87 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,658
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77186 on: Today at 01:30:09 am »
Edwardo loses 10-0 to Fwank.  ;D
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,160
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77187 on: Today at 01:30:15 am »
He was sent to next week with that. Wow.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,018
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77188 on: Today at 01:31:28 am »
Paul Dempsey you grovelling little shit
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77189 on: Today at 01:31:51 am »
He needs to call it quits now, I don't think he's stupid, he and ihis family are sorted for a long time - call time.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,227
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77190 on: Today at 01:32:42 am »
10-0 is pretty fucking funny
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77191 on: Today at 01:35:07 am »
Its midnight in China is it? Urmmm... you sure about that?
Logged

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77192 on: Today at 01:35:20 am »
Zhang said it was midnight in China, it's actually 8.34am, so close enough.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,658
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77193 on: Today at 01:36:18 am »
A card that began at 6pm our time.  ;D
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77194 on: Today at 01:39:22 am »
Fuck off Turkey, ya grizzly little sports washing c*nt, rather the big fights didn't get made than you being the saviour, ya little shit
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,370
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77195 on: Today at 01:50:27 am »
Steve Bunce looks like an alky asking you for a few quid at the taxi rank.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1925 1926 1927 1928 1929 [1930]   Go Up
« previous next »
 