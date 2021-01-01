« previous next »
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77080 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm »
If anyone's been busting for a shite but didn't wanna miss the action, go now, this is just a pointless spar session
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77081 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
Aye or in my case finish eating this Tikka Madras and some naan bread I'm munching on mate.  ;D
Online voodoo ray

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77082 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
haha 1/30. sounds like this will be competitive then.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77083 on: Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm
Aye or in my case finish eating this Tikka Madras and some naan bread I'm munching on mate.  ;D

2 birds, one stone, don't tell me you've never devoured a kebab on the bog?  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77084 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Yesterday at 11:20:31 pm
2 birds, one stone, don't tell me you've never devoured a kebab on the bog?  ;D

That's just filthy mate.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77085 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Bivol is actually getting tagged here by this can.  :D
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77086 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:59 pm
Bivol hasn't stopped any fighter since 2019.  ;D

OK, I adjust my 1am estimate to 2am in that case.
Offline stevienash

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77087 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Any streams please
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77088 on: Yesterday at 11:37:59 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Any streams please

Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
the.streameast.app/stream/boxing/queensberry-vs-matchroom-5-vs-5-live-stream

The main site is

v2.sportsurge.to/live/queensberry-vs-matchroom-5-vs-5-live-stream

https://the.streameast.app/stream/boxing/queensberry-vs-matchroom-5-vs-5-live-stream
Offline stevienash

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77089 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm »
Thanking you
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77090 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Bivol KO? Fuck me!
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77091 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm »
You can only beat what's in front of you I guess, bring on the non exhibitions please

The audience went wild there, almost heard a cheer
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77092 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
Quote from: danuttah on Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
OK, I adjust my 1am estimate to 2am in that case.

Readjust it again mate.  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77093 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Hrgovic v Dubois up next. I fancy Hrgovic to get a late stoppage. Maybe 10 or 11.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77094 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
This Turkey fella looks like his names Barry, he lives down the road and he's bagged his way in to the Saudi Royal Family
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77095 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm »
The way all these boxers look at turkey steak like they want to blow him is sickening
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77096 on: Today at 12:01:07 am »
The Saudi national anthem sounds like the "this is what you coulda won" tune from a 90s game show

Also, dubois making rhe way to the ring on his own makes it look like a WWE intro
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77097 on: Today at 12:06:30 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 12:01:07 am
The Saudi national anthem sounds like the "this is what you coulda won" tune from a 90s game show

Also, dubois making rhe way to the ring on his own makes it look like a WWE intro

That's the only way Dubois wins this, if Zhang comes piling into the ring and takes Hrgovic with a chair to the back!
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77098 on: Today at 12:10:33 am »
Dubois started so shitly.  ;D
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77099 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Dubois blocking punches with his face the same way he did against Joyce.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77100 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
Dubois has no defence here.  ;D
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77101 on: Today at 12:18:18 am »
Much more active than I thought it was gunna be so far
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77102 on: Today at 12:18:19 am »
Hrgovic landing absolute bombs on Dubois. Fair do's to him to with standing it for now.
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77103 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:18:19 am
Hrgovic landing absolute bombs on Dubois. Fair do's to him to with standing it for now.

He took a juice baby Millers  digs for 12 rounds, think he's got a few more rounds in him here but surely Hrgovic breaks him down eventually
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77104 on: Today at 12:21:36 am »
Both of these are overated in my opinion -  dubois just constantly get caught, hrgovic is just average.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77105 on: Today at 12:21:47 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 12:20:20 am
He took a juice baby Millers  digs for 12 rounds, think he's got a few more rounds in him here but surely Hrgovic breaks him down eventually

Aye, I think Hrgovic gets the win with a late stoppage.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77106 on: Today at 12:23:36 am »
So if Wilder wins by KO, does that make it 4 points to Matchroom being a captain and a KO?
Online danuttah

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77107 on: Today at 12:24:19 am »
Hrgovic actually looks a bit fucked here
Online mkferdy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77108 on: Today at 12:24:31 am »
That cut could cause some issues
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77109 on: Today at 12:24:45 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:23:36 am
So if Wilder wins by KO, does that make it 4 points to Matchroom being a captain and a KO?

Captain's get double points and 2 points for a win. So i guess so.  :D
Online Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77110 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 12:21:36 am
Both of these are overated in my opinion -  dubois just constantly get caught, hrgovic is just average.

Average is a bit harsh, he's definitely in the top 5-10 HWs, but he's been in the who needs him category for most of his career. He's better than Dillian, Del Boy or Povetkin for me and you'd put them in the top 10 of the last decade
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77111 on: Today at 12:25:48 am »
Hrgovic look's a bit gassed here.  :o
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #77112 on: Today at 12:26:59 am »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 12:24:31 am
That cut could cause some issues

Looks a nasty one mate.  This is Dubois chance.
