What's everyone got for this? Just in case anyone's not aware;



Win by KO = 2 PTS

Win by decision = 1 point

Draw = 0 PTS

Captains Sheeraz (Queensberry) and Wilder (Matchroom) = double points.



Ball v Ford - Ford PTS. Queensberry 0 - 1 Matchroom



Sheeraz (c) v Williams - Sheeraz PTS. Queensberry 2 - 1 Matchroom



Hutchinson v Richards - Richards PTS. Queensberry 2 - 2 Matchroom



Dubois v Hrgovic - Hrgovic KO. Queensberry 2 - 4 Matchroom



Zhang v Wilder (c) - Wilder KO. Queensberry 2 - 8 Matchroom*



* That last fight is literally just a case of who lands a big shot first for me, if Zhang lands first then I have it as a 4-4 draw.



Some are hard to score, wouldn't put it past Sheeraz getting the KO and Hrgovic and Dubois slugging it out to a points decision either.



