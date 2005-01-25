« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1919 1920 1921 1922 1923 [1924]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4219798 times)

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,054
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76920 on: Yesterday at 10:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
;D

There'sa reason whit it was on a Friday nogiht with barely any promo mate.
I know :)

Hopefully Catterall does the job tomorrow, should be good
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76921 on: Today at 02:57:51 pm »
Quote
Oleksandr Usyk has now officially requested an exception to keep his IBF Heavyweight world title for the Tyson Fury rematch rather than being stripped for not facing his IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic next, IBF President Daryl Peoples has confirmed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76922 on: Today at 03:00:49 pm »
Taylor v Catterall 2 ringwalk expected at 10pm lads.  :wave
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,785
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76923 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:00:49 pm
Taylor v Catterall 2 ringwalk expected at 10pm lads.  :wave

Looking forward to it.

Fancy Catterall on points.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76924 on: Today at 08:07:27 pm »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76925 on: Today at 08:23:41 pm »
One would expect a distance fight but given the bad blood, I can see reckless behaviour getting punished with an unexpected stoppage. Taylor is probably struggling at the weight at this stage too.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76926 on: Today at 10:12:44 pm »
Logged

Online sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,773
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76927 on: Today at 10:18:34 pm »
Neither stream working for me so sadly
Logged
If we win, its normal because were Liverpool Football Club
Rafa  25/1/05

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,391
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76928 on: Today at 10:18:53 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,201
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76929 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: sirjames on Today at 10:18:34 pm
Neither stream working for me so sadly

Get IPTV mate
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76930 on: Today at 10:26:19 pm »
You have to have some kind of Ad Block on yuor system mate.   :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76931 on: Today at 10:30:29 pm »
The atmosphere for this fight compared to last weeks for a fuckin' Unisputed Heavyweight contest is night and day.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76932 on: Today at 10:45:03 pm »
Taylor looks drained at this weight. Should've moved up a weight a while ago.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,201
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76933 on: Today at 10:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:30:29 pm
The atmosphere for this fight compared to last weeks for a fuckin' Unisputed Heavyweight contest is night and day.

Proper fans rather than a bunch of c*nts
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76934 on: Today at 10:54:34 pm »
Dodgy opening round from Taylor that.  Already looks a bit panicked.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,201
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76935 on: Today at 10:58:22 pm »
Judges probably have this 4-0 to Taylor after 2 rounds
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,466
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76936 on: Today at 10:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:58:22 pm
Judges probably have this 4-0 to Taylor after 2 rounds

 ;D

If he was fgihting against a German in Germany then yeah.
Logged

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,321
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76937 on: Today at 10:59:50 pm »
Jack needs to watch that elbow, swung it in a few times now. Josh is silly for not taking the catch weight, not looking so fresh.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1919 1920 1921 1922 1923 [1924]   Go Up
« previous next »
 