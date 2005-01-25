There'sa reason whit it was on a Friday nogiht with barely any promo mate.
Oleksandr Usyk has now officially requested an exception to keep his IBF Heavyweight world title for the Tyson Fury rematch rather than being stripped for not facing his IBF mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic next, IBF President Daryl Peoples has confirmed.
Taylor v Catterall 2 ringwalk expected at 10pm lads.
Neither stream working for me so sadly
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
The atmosphere for this fight compared to last weeks for a fuckin' Unisputed Heavyweight contest is night and day.
Judges probably have this 4-0 to Taylor after 2 rounds
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]