114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me. Looking forward to the rematchHope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
I was gobsmacked it was close.fury was well beaten.
Bullsit if true.
Imagine him losing to Kabayel or Hrgovic in 2026! Ugh.Part of my boxing soul died when Enzo knocked out Roy Jones. Then you have Mike Tyson losing to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams...
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmoErr ok 😂
YepAlthough after the shite The Gypsy Blert talked in the leadup to this one if I were Usyk I'd retire and tell him to fellate himself
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
No need to bring the fact hes a Gypsy in to it.
His nose got brokenI watched the entire fight, scoring it as I went, sober as always, Fury didn't win enough rounds even outside the fact round nine had a KDAin't no scoring this for Fury, no way - the only reason the ref didn't stop it in the 9th is it was an undisputed match. The rules state a competitor must be able to defend himself at all times. He waa gone, out on his feet. The ropes were there, hence the standing 8. count.It was in the balance until then I reckoned. Apparently Fury's moron father told him before the 12th round he was up.But Fury was out on his feet and behind on points when his nose got bust open and he was pinballed all around the ring.He has legendary powers of recovery, don't get me wrong - but for Fury to have won there would have been the wrong man. Even the judge who gave it to him needs big questions asked. Practically everyone I've seen from the live feed has it exactly the same way.Fury was beat. I thought he should have showboated less and expected him to use his weight and clinches more. I always expected it to be a tale of Usyk the engine vs Fury stalking him out and trying for knockout. Fury's error was wasting round 1 and 2.I gave the middle rounds to Fury.But no, it was not even close enough for a split decision to be the right score. Should have been unanimous.
This describes exactly how I feel. Just with the added caveat that Fury may often showboat to get himself in to the feel of the fight and give an impression of ease to the judges. Rematch should be interesting
Nothing wrong with what the IBF are doing in my opinion. The belts have been held up for long enough. Everybody knows that the IBF Champion will be an imposter anyway
1- Oleksandr Usyk2- Naoya Inoue3- Terence Crawford4- Canelo Alvarez5- Artur Beterbiev6- Dmitry Bivol7- Errol Spence8- Gervonta Davis9- Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez10- Junto Nakatani
ANNOUNCED: Joe Joyce will face Derek Chisora in a heavyweight clash on July 27th at the O2 Arena in London.
Derek Chisora making a series of unique comments at his bizarre press conference for the Joe Joyce fight on July 27th after turning up over an hour-and-a-half late: After I beat you up, can we smoke weed together?
BREAKING: Ryan Garcias B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened. I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight.
To the shock of no one Ryan Garcia's B Sample is also Positive. https://x.com/DanRafael1/status/1793662454397894809
https://x.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1793601806179643460
All joking aside, Chisora needs saving from himself although it is sadly too late as the damage looks like it has been done already.
Pre Zhang Joyce would have taken his head off. After Zhang, this is an even enough fight
Del Boy was abysmal against Washington; would have been stopped in a handful of rounds against any decent HW. Joyce of course looks a long way from that based on his last performance of course! Still I think Juggernaut stops him sometime around round 7 or 8 with Del Boy's corner throwing in the towel.
Sebastian Fundora vs Errol Spence is reportedly now agreed for Fundora's WBC Super-Welterweight/Light Middle world title in October, potentially at the at AT&T Stadium in Texas. [@MikeCoppinger]
