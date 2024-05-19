



This describes exactly how I feel. Just with the added caveat that Fury may often showboat to get himself in to the feel of the fight and give an impression of ease to the judges. Rematch should be interesting



Nothing wrong with what the IBF are doing in my opinion. The belts have been held up for long enough. Everybody knows that the IBF Champion will be an imposter anyway



I think it worked to be fair. He lost the first 3 rounds for me but 2 of the judges gave him the second round and one of them gave him the third. The showboating won him those rounds.They should allow for a rematch IMO. The other orgs do. It would be nice if, having finally got to the point of an undisputed champion we got to see him defend it.