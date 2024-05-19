« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1918 1919 1920 1921 1922 [1923]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 4215891 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76880 on: May 19, 2024, 01:16:42 pm »
I think it it was a normal 10 count as the ropes were deemed to be holding him up.  Fury very very lucky to not have been stopped so I'm just glad the right man got his hand raised
« Last Edit: May 19, 2024, 02:26:25 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76881 on: May 19, 2024, 01:18:19 pm »
114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me.

Looking forward to the rematch

Hope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
« Last Edit: May 19, 2024, 01:22:26 pm by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76882 on: May 19, 2024, 01:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 19, 2024, 01:18:19 pm
114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me.

Looking forward to the rematch

Hope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
Imagine him losing to Kabayel or Hrgovic in 2026! Ugh.

Part of my boxing soul died when Enzo knocked out Roy Jones. Then you have Mike Tyson losing to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,703
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76883 on: May 19, 2024, 02:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Roady on May 19, 2024, 12:09:38 pm
I was gobsmacked it was close.fury was well beaten.

Not for me

First 2 rounds close

Then fury took over won about 3/4 rounds on spin l. Then didn't follow through and Usyk won a couple

Then he got whacked. Survived the next round and it was even from there

It was defo a close call for me
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76884 on: May 19, 2024, 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 19, 2024, 08:45:57 am
Bullsit if true.

It is. I said it last night as a joke that Usyk is technically Undisputed for a day before IBF calls it in.  ;D
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76885 on: May 19, 2024, 02:25:27 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on May 19, 2024, 01:52:35 pm
Imagine him losing to Kabayel or Hrgovic in 2026! Ugh.

Part of my boxing soul died when Enzo knocked out Roy Jones. Then you have Mike Tyson losing to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams...

Exactly my thoughts
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76886 on: May 19, 2024, 02:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 19, 2024, 01:18:19 pm
114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me.

Looking forward to the rematch

Hope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
This is how I had it also. Great fight. Right man won. Both elite
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76887 on: May 19, 2024, 02:45:02 pm »
Will have to watch it again today because I was worse for wear, I had Usyk just edging it, and fair play to the man, a truly worthy undisputed heavyweight champion.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,596
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76888 on: May 19, 2024, 04:37:43 pm »
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmo

Err ok 😂
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76889 on: May 19, 2024, 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 19, 2024, 04:37:43 pm
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmo

Err ok 😂
He must really dislike Usyk to want to subject him to that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76890 on: May 19, 2024, 05:05:07 pm »
IBF called a meeting for the following Monday. Usyk about to be stripped of Undisputed already.   ;D
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • Igor
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76891 on: May 19, 2024, 06:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 19, 2024, 04:37:43 pm
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmo

Err ok 😂

I'd rather be in a trench in the Donbas than Morecambe.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,735
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76892 on: May 19, 2024, 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: JP! on May 19, 2024, 12:57:38 am
Yep

Although after the shite The Gypsy Blert talked in the leadup to this one if I were Usyk I'd retire and tell him to fellate himself

No need to bring the fact hes a Gypsy in to it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline dai_bonehead

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76893 on: May 19, 2024, 11:43:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on May 19, 2024, 11:25:32 pm
No need to bring the fact hes a Gypsy in to it.

Its not like Fury mentions it.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76894 on: May 20, 2024, 08:23:44 am »
Nothing wrong with what the IBF are doing in my opinion. The belts have been held up for long enough. Everybody knows that the IBF Champion will be an imposter anyway
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76895 on: May 20, 2024, 08:59:00 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 19, 2024, 11:10:36 am
His nose got broken

I watched the entire fight, scoring it as I went, sober as always, Fury didn't win enough rounds even outside the fact round nine had a KD

Ain't no scoring this for Fury, no way - the only reason the ref didn't stop it in the 9th is it was an undisputed match. The rules state a competitor must be able to defend himself at all times. He waa gone, out on his feet. The ropes were there, hence the standing 8. count.

It was in the balance until then I reckoned. Apparently Fury's moron father told him before the 12th round he was up.

But Fury was out on his feet and behind on points when his nose got bust open and he was pinballed all around the ring.

He has legendary powers of recovery, don't get me wrong - but for Fury to have won there would have been the wrong man. Even the judge who gave it to him needs big questions asked. Practically everyone I've seen from the live feed has it exactly the same way.

Fury was beat. I thought he should have showboated less and expected him to use his weight and clinches more. I always expected it to be a tale of Usyk the engine vs Fury stalking him out and trying for knockout. Fury's error was wasting round 1 and 2.

I gave the middle rounds to Fury.

But no, it was not even close enough for a split decision to be the right score. Should have been unanimous.


This describes exactly how I feel. Just with the added caveat that Fury may often showboat to get himself in to the feel of the fight and give an impression of ease to the judges. Rematch should be interesting
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76896 on: May 20, 2024, 09:57:20 am »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on May 20, 2024, 08:59:00 am


This describes exactly how I feel. Just with the added caveat that Fury may often showboat to get himself in to the feel of the fight and give an impression of ease to the judges. Rematch should be interesting
I think it worked to be fair.  He lost the first 3 rounds for me but 2 of the judges gave him the second round and one of them gave him the third.  The showboating won him those rounds.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May 20, 2024, 08:23:44 am
Nothing wrong with what the IBF are doing in my opinion. The belts have been held up for long enough. Everybody knows that the IBF Champion will be an imposter anyway
They should allow for a rematch IMO.  The other orgs do.  It would be nice if, having finally got to the point of an undisputed champion we got to see him defend it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76897 on: May 20, 2024, 04:32:58 pm »
Ring Magazine have made USyk P4P #1 now.

Quote


1- Oleksandr Usyk
2- Naoya Inoue
3- Terence Crawford
4- Canelo Alvarez
5- Artur Beterbiev
6- Dmitry Bivol
7- Errol Spence
8- Gervonta Davis
9- Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez
10- Junto Nakatani
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76898 on: May 20, 2024, 04:37:59 pm »
Don't forget it's Taylor v Catterall 2 this wekend lads.  :wave

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76899 on: Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm »
 ;D

Quote
ANNOUNCED: Joe Joyce will face Derek Chisora in a heavyweight clash on July 27th at the O2 Arena in London.

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,381
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76900 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
;D


Chisora will still be getting big fights in 20 year's time ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76901 on: Yesterday at 07:15:09 pm »
We just need Tony Thompson back now.  ;D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76902 on: Yesterday at 07:54:54 pm »
That's just awful. Chisora looked beyond shot against Gerald Washington and Joyce looked beyond shot in his last fight.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76903 on: Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm »
That is an awful fight.

Does the winner fight Dillian next?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76904 on: Today at 04:26:16 pm »
 ;D

https://x.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1793601806179643460

Quote
Derek Chisora making a series of unique comments at his bizarre press conference for the Joe Joyce fight on July 27th after turning up over an hour-and-a-half late: After I beat you up, can we smoke weed together?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,808
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76905 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:19:35 pm
;D



Chisora is just a parody, at this point.

I remember when he was a good domestic and European fighter, I was a fairly young lad, then
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,405
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76906 on: Today at 05:27:11 pm »
To the shock of no one Ryan Garcia's B Sample is also Positive.  ;D

https://x.com/DanRafael1/status/1793662454397894809

Quote
BREAKING: Ryan Garcias B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened. I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples  both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1918 1919 1920 1921 1922 [1923]   Go Up
« previous next »
 