114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me. Looking forward to the rematchHope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
I was gobsmacked it was close.fury was well beaten.
Bullsit if true.
Imagine him losing to Kabayel or Hrgovic in 2026! Ugh.Part of my boxing soul died when Enzo knocked out Roy Jones. Then you have Mike Tyson losing to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams...
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmoErr ok 😂
YepAlthough after the shite The Gypsy Blert talked in the leadup to this one if I were Usyk I'd retire and tell him to fellate himself
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
