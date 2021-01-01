« previous next »
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76880 on: Today at 01:16:42 pm
I think it it was a normal 10 count as the ropes were deemed to be holding him up.  Fury very very lucky to not have been stopped so I'm just glad the right man got his hand raised
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76881 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm
114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me.

Looking forward to the rematch

Hope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76882 on: Today at 01:52:35 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 01:18:19 pm
114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me.

Looking forward to the rematch

Hope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
Imagine him losing to Kabayel or Hrgovic in 2026! Ugh.

Part of my boxing soul died when Enzo knocked out Roy Jones. Then you have Mike Tyson losing to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams...
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76883 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm
Quote from: Roady on Today at 12:09:38 pm
I was gobsmacked it was close.fury was well beaten.

Not for me

First 2 rounds close

Then fury took over won about 3/4 rounds on spin l. Then didn't follow through and Usyk won a couple

Then he got whacked. Survived the next round and it was even from there

It was defo a close call for me
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76884 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:45:57 am
Bullsit if true.

It is. I said it last night as a joke that Usyk is technically Undisputed for a day before IBF calls it in.  ;D
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76885 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:52:35 pm
Imagine him losing to Kabayel or Hrgovic in 2026! Ugh.

Part of my boxing soul died when Enzo knocked out Roy Jones. Then you have Mike Tyson losing to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams...

Exactly my thoughts
Irishred1

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76886 on: Today at 02:26:01 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 01:18:19 pm
114-113 Usyk was my final score and Fury was 5-1 after 6 for me.

Looking forward to the rematch

Hope Usyk wins and then retires as somebody will take his scalp due to his age and they won't deserve it
This is how I had it also. Great fight. Right man won. Both elite
William Regal

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76887 on: Today at 02:45:02 pm
Will have to watch it again today because I was worse for wear, I had Usyk just edging it, and fair play to the man, a truly worthy undisputed heavyweight champion.
Keith Lard

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76888 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmo

Err ok 😂
1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76889 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:37:43 pm
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmo

Err ok 😂
He must really dislike Usyk to want to subject him to that.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76890 on: Today at 05:05:07 pm
IBF called a meeting for the following Monday. Usyk about to be stripped of Undisputed already.   ;D
rhysd

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76891 on: Today at 06:12:26 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:37:43 pm
Fury invites Usyk to holiday with him in Morecambe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/articles/cgll9ev73jmo

Err ok 😂

I'd rather be in a trench in the Donbas than Morecambe.
FlashGordon

Re: Boxing thread
Reply #76892 on: Today at 11:25:32 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:57:38 am
Yep

Although after the shite The Gypsy Blert talked in the leadup to this one if I were Usyk I'd retire and tell him to fellate himself

No need to bring the fact hes a Gypsy in to it.
