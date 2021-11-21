« previous next »
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76840 on: Today at 01:04:36 am »
Undisputed in 2 divisions after 22 fights.

I know I go on about padding CVs all the time but Deontay Wilder didn't fight for a single world title until his 33rd, Fury his 25th.
Offline frag

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76841 on: Today at 01:05:41 am »
Quote from: Nogg3000 on Today at 12:50:43 am
Was that Liev shrieber getting interviewed. Random night.

Isnt he of Ukraine descent? Think he was there for that reason.
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76842 on: Today at 01:06:17 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:02:02 am
Whats funny about that? Jesus is a prophet in Islam

I find it funny when anyone thanks jesus in any sport. "Thank you, Spider-Man for making me beat this other person at this other thing. Just detracts from your own achievements
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76843 on: Today at 01:08:12 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:06:17 am
I find it funny when anyone thanks jesus in any sport. "Thank you, Spider-Man for making me beat this other person at this other thing. Just detracts from your own achievements

Well they both thanked him but they didnt both win. So either Jesus didnt influence the fight , or he too thinks fury is a twat
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76844 on: Today at 01:08:53 am »
Compubox stats

Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76845 on: Today at 01:09:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:43:46 am
Jesus exsists in Islam mate.  Or am I being whooshed here?  :-[

Playing fast and loose with the term "exists" there, aren't ya mate?   ;D
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76846 on: Today at 01:10:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:08:12 am
Well they both thanked him but they didnt both win. So either Jesus didnt influence the fight , or he too thinks fury is a twat

So Jesus had a bet on?  :D
Offline dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76847 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Great fight between 2 tremendous boxers. Right result as well which makes a change.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76848 on: Today at 01:12:07 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:09:37 am
Playing fast and loose with the term "exists" there, aren't ya mate?   ;D

Mate, believe what you want to believe. I ain't got a problem.  :D
Offline rushyman

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76849 on: Today at 01:13:37 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:03:55 am
Don't think I've ever been happier with a boxing result. The evil piece of shit and his backwards views on women, gays and foreign people need to be fucked off and forgot about ASAP

What's he said about these groups?

I don't follow the nutter enough
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76850 on: Today at 01:14:00 am »
Offline MBL?

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76851 on: Today at 01:14:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:54:00 am
Just want to thank his excellency for putting on a great show.
I thank his excellency for buying this sport, meaning I can watch the biggest fight in the world at a reasnoble time. Couldn't give a shite about the atmosphere. I'm here for the fight. A lot of the Vegas fights were meh atmosphere wise anyway.

His excellency is almost certainly a c*nt as well but so are a lot of c*nts in boxing and the fight game as a whole.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76852 on: Today at 01:16:21 am »
Usyk showed some strength to come back after probably 3 lost rounds in a row and that uppercut that rattled him rightly. Proper fighter. IF Fury had been in the middle of the ring in the 9th hes down, the ropes kept him up till the bell saved him. It was a better fight than Id expected.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76853 on: Today at 01:16:33 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:14:07 am
I thank his excellency for buying this sport, meaning I can watch the biggest fight in the world at a reasnoble time. Couldn't give a shite about the atmosphere. I'm here for the fight. A lot of the Vegas fights were meh atmosphere wise anyway.

His excellency is almost certainly a c*nt as well but so are a lot of c*nts in boxing and the fight game as a whole.

I heard Don King was a really nice guy, straight as a die :D
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76854 on: Today at 01:17:22 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:37 am
What's he said about these groups?

I don't follow the nutter enough

https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a44826643/tyson-fury-biggest-controversies/

Tip of the iceberg, and he's a fucking Manc on top of all that
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76855 on: Today at 01:18:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:14:07 am
I thank his excellency for buying this sport, meaning I can watch the biggest fight in the world at a reasnoble time.
Yes the time thing is definitely an improvement.

Those Vegas 4:30am ring walks are a pain, feels like I've been knocked out by then.
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76856 on: Today at 01:18:24 am »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 01:11:45 am
Great fight between 2 tremendous boxers. Right result as well which makes a change.

One tremendous boxer and some gobshite who happened to be born 6ft 7
Offline bradders1011

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76857 on: Today at 01:22:57 am »
Reckon you'd ever get tired of kicking Eddie Hearn?
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76858 on: Today at 01:26:10 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:22:57 am
Reckon you'd ever get tired of kicking Eddie Hearn?

Not sure I'd have the leg strength after kicking Frank Warren 🤷
Offline MBL?

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76859 on: Today at 01:28:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:16:33 am
I heard Don King was a really nice guy, straight as a die :D
Was definitely on the level. Loved those MTK fellas who helped bring the sport to Arabia. All good lads as far as I know.
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:18:18 am
Yes the time thing is definitely an improvement.

Those Vegas 4:30am ring walks are a pain, feels like I've been knocked out by then.
I had given up that shit as its normally a let down. I prefer to be let down at an earlier hour. Don't bother with ufc now because of this.

Europe is king and ill not hear anything different on it.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76860 on: Today at 01:30:15 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:16:33 am
I heard Don King was a really nice guy, straight as a die :D

Don whatever he was and did (twice) owned it. He never tried to rehabilitate his image with promoting boxing, he was still being the crook he always was. I can respect that way quicker than image building F**kers
Offline dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76861 on: Today at 01:39:46 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:18:24 am
One tremendous boxer and some gobshite who happened to be born 6ft 7

Many though the same about Ali (The Louisville Lip) Whatever Fury's faults are he can box.
Offline Lee-87

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76862 on: Today at 01:49:32 am »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 01:39:46 am
Many though the same about Ali (The Louisville Lip) Whatever Fury's faults are he can box.

"Tremendous" was what I took issue with, take a few inches off Fury, or better yet, make him the same size as Usyk, there's no way he even comes close to the success he has done
Offline jckliew

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76863 on: Today at 01:59:06 am »
Usyk robbed of KO in the 9th.
Online child-in-time

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76864 on: Today at 04:05:26 am »
Fairplay to Usyk for turning it around when he looked done, should have been a winner by unanimous decision, not that anyone cares. Could have finished Fury in the 9th too, even before the ref stepped in to count.
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #76865 on: Today at 04:49:06 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:18:24 am
One tremendous boxer and some gobshite who happened to be born 6ft 7


That must have been a painful birth
