Was that Liev shrieber getting interviewed. Random night.
Whats funny about that? Jesus is a prophet in Islam
I find it funny when anyone thanks jesus in any sport. "Thank you, Spider-Man for making me beat this other person at this other thing. Just detracts from your own achievements
Jesus exsists in Islam mate. Or am I being whooshed here?
Well they both thanked him but they didnt both win. So either Jesus didnt influence the fight , or he too thinks fury is a twat
Playing fast and loose with the term "exists" there, aren't ya mate?
Don't think I've ever been happier with a boxing result. The evil piece of shit and his backwards views on women, gays and foreign people need to be fucked off and forgot about ASAP
Just want to thank his excellency for putting on a great show.
I thank his excellency for buying this sport, meaning I can watch the biggest fight in the world at a reasnoble time. Couldn't give a shite about the atmosphere. I'm here for the fight. A lot of the Vegas fights were meh atmosphere wise anyway.His excellency is almost certainly a c*nt as well but so are a lot of c*nts in boxing and the fight game as a whole.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
What's he said about these groups? I don't follow the nutter enough
I thank his excellency for buying this sport, meaning I can watch the biggest fight in the world at a reasnoble time.
Great fight between 2 tremendous boxers. Right result as well which makes a change.
Reckon you'd ever get tired of kicking Eddie Hearn?
I heard Don King was a really nice guy, straight as a die
Yes the time thing is definitely an improvement.Those Vegas 4:30am ring walks are a pain, feels like I've been knocked out by then.
One tremendous boxer and some gobshite who happened to be born 6ft 7
Many though the same about Ali (The Louisville Lip) Whatever Fury's faults are he can box.
